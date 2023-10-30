The following incidents were reported between Sept. 27 to Oct. 3

9/27

Grand Theft

A vehicle parked on Malibu Road was broken into and ransacked. The victim left a bag full of recently purchased clothing in the vehicle, left the vehicle unlocked, and when they returned about an hour later, the bag of clothing was missing from their vehicle. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

9/28

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Topanga State Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victims left the key in the front passenger side wheel, walked away from the vehicle, and upon return, the key was missing and their vehicle was locked. The victim said their wallet, phones and $160 in cash were stolen. The key was estimated to cost $200 to replace. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

10/2

Burglary

Pinnacle Estate Properties on Trancas Country Market, was broken into and ransacked. The victim said they accidentally left the door unlocked for two hours unattended, and upon return, they noticed a laptop and paperwork were missing from the property. The laptop was estimated to cost $360 to replace. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

10/3

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Surfrider Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim said they secured the key in the lockbox, went surfing, and upon return, the lockbox was broken into, and a designer bag worth $500 and designer sunglasses worth $300 were stolen. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

