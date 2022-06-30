HomeNewsBreaking News
NewsBreaking NewsNews Briefs

Power outage shuts down Malibu, forces businesses to close

Samantha Bravo
By Samantha Bravo
0
44

Retail and restaurants businesses at Cross Creek Road were forced to close their doors due to a power outage. The outage also impacted traffic signals from Topanga Canyon to Malibu Canyon. According to the Dispatch Station, the outage occurred around 2:00 p.m. there is no estimated time of restoration. The Whole Foods at Civic Center Way is the only business currently open. Malibu Colony is also still operating. The City of Malibu announced the closure of Malibu City Hall due to the outage.

This is a developing story: We’ll give updates on the situation as we learn more.

Multiple businesses posted notices on their doors letting customers know of the outage.

Previous articlePower outage on PCH from Malibu Canyon to Topanga Canyon
Next articleMalibu Bluffs Park Multipurpose Field Closed July 5 to August 12 for it’s bi-annual rest and renovation
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department. Twitter @samanthavbravo

Related Articles

- Advertisement - spot_img

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Making Communities Better Through Print™ is not something we do alone. Thanks to community stakeholders and supporters, we stand alongside the vanguards and on the shoulders of giants.

Help us make the community better.

Contact us: hayley@malibutimes.com

© Copyright • The Malibu Times

%d bloggers like this: