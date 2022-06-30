Power outage shuts down Malibu, forces businesses to close

Retail and restaurants businesses at Cross Creek Road were forced to close their doors due to a power outage. The outage also impacted traffic signals from Topanga Canyon to Malibu Canyon. According to the Dispatch Station, the outage occurred around 2:00 p.m. there is no estimated time of restoration. The Whole Foods at Civic Center Way is the only business currently open. Malibu Colony is also still operating. The City of Malibu announced the closure of Malibu City Hall due to the outage.

This is a developing story: We’ll give updates on the situation as we learn more.

Power Outage #Malibu Carbon Canyon Rd to Cross Creak Road. Traffic signals are out as well. Expires 4pm. 202 — The Dispatch Station (@TheDispatchStn) June 29, 2022

Multiple businesses posted notices on their doors letting customers know of the outage.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...