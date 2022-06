The Multipurpose Field at Malibu Bluffs Park will be closed for its bi-annual rest and renovation Tuesday, July 5 through Monday, August 12. The rest and renovation play an important part in keeping the field in safe and playable condition throughout the year. Other facilities at Malibu Bluffs Park will remain open.

For more information, visit MalibuCity.org/Parks.

The Malibu Bluffs Park hours are 8:00 a.m. to sunset. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

The playground at Malibu Bluffs Park will be closed for repairs. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

