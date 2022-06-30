SCE restores power in Malibu; has another power maintenance scheduled for today near Cavalleri Road from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The power has been restored in the Civic Center area of Malibu and traffic signals are functioning on PCH. Malibu City Hall is open today for normal hours, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

City Hall and surrounding businesses were temporarily closed on Wednesday due to a power outage that lasted from about 1:00 p.m. through about 8:00 p.m. The outage impacted retail and restaurants near the Civic Center area such as Malibu Country Mart and shut down traffic signals along PCH from Topanga Canyon to Webb Way.

According to the City, affected properties were notified directly by Southern California Edison (SCE). Residents and businesses can check on the status of current power outages and sign up for outage notifications on the SCE Outage webpage:https://www.sce.com/outage-center.

Each year, SCE conducts about 20,000 planned outages to perform upgrades to its 50,000-square-mile service territory. In order to provide continuous safe, reliable power to its customers, SCE schedules thousands of planned outages each year as part of its $20 billion investment in infrastructure upgrades over the next five years. With an aggressive work schedule, it’s a challenge to complete all the necessary work.

According to the SCE website, they have a power maintenance scheduled for today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Cavalleri Road near Kanan Dume Road. To receive alerts, visit SCE.com/outage.

