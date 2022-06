Power outage on PCH, from Malibu Canyon to Topanga Canyon, treat intersection as if it were an all-way stop. No estimated time of restoration.

Traffic signals are out on PCH from Topanga Cyn to Malibu Cyn due to power outage https://t.co/vZ7Ff0njMV — MalibuPublicSafety (@MalibuEOC) June 29, 2022

Power outage on Rambla Pacifica and PCH. Treat intersection as if it were an all-way stop. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Malibu City Hall is currently closed due to the outage.

Malibu City Hall is temporarily closed due to a power outage. (Wed, June 29). For more information about City services, visit https://t.co/CMBaGmxWsS. Please excuse the inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/eizm3g5mpX — Malibu Community Services (@MalibuCSD) June 29, 2022

