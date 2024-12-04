Potential SCE PSPS power shutoffs in Malibu Thursday thru Saturday

UPDATE: Potential PSPS power shutoffs in Malibu now extended, Thurs, Dec. 5, 6PM – Sat, Dec. 7, 12PM due to fire danger (wind, humidity).



Be prepared for potential power and traffic signal outages, fires, evacuations and hazardous roads. Come to a complete stop at any malfunctioning traffic signal.



Check on elderly and disabled neighbors to ensure they are informed and prepared to evacuate safely.



People with disabilities, or who rely on medical devices or have mobility challenges, and owners of horses and other large animals should consider leaving the area early.



Closely monitor weather conditions and emergency information on local news, especially AM / FM radio (99.1 FM KBUU) which will function with handcrank, battery, solar and car radios if the power is out.



Check your emergency supplies and review emergency plans, including evacuation routes and reunification locations, and plan for your pets. Know your evacuation zone. In case of evacuations or fires, check https://protect.genasys.com/search, which LA County and other responding agencies will use to put out emergency information.



Keep vehicle gas tanks filled, and make sure you can open garage doors and electric gates when the power is out.



All City emergency information is posted on the website MalibuCity.org and alerts are posted at MalibuCity.org/alerts. Sign up for emergency alerts from City of Malibu, at www.malibucity.org/alerts, and LA County, at https://ready.lacounty.gov/alerts.





