Malibu Greatness to compete in Turkey Bowl

Local youth flag football team will be one of several area programs to compete in event at Thousand Oaks High

A Malibu youth flag football team will hit the gridiron at the LA Rams’ first annual Flag Football Turkey Bowl at Thousand Oaks High School on Nov. 16.

Malibu Greatness will be one of several area flag football programs to compete in the football spectacle.

Malibu Greatness Administrator Jerrel Hamilton said the team’s members and parents are excited about the Turkey Bowl.

“A lot of kids are getting up for it,” he said. “The kids have loved the experience and loved that they can play flag football.”

Greatness has held practices for two consecutive Saturdays and are set to hold more before the Turkey Bowl. Hamilton said 14 kids ages 9 to 13 participated in the first clinic on Oct. 19. Five youths took to the gridiron on Oct. 26. Interested youths have until Nov. 9 to register to play with the flag football team.

The two clinics featured the kids doing drills that had them throwing and catching the football. They also did speed workouts and wide receiver and defensive back drills.

Hamilton said the kids did great.

“They really loved the experience,” he said. “I believe because the NFL Flag Football shield is on the team, it makes it a richer experience. Kids just want to play. That is the most important thing.”

Malibu High football players has also attended the practices to help young players learn football skills. Hamilton hopes that members of the high school team continue to help teach the sport.

“I want to build a positive relationship between the team and the high school team,” he said in hopes the relationship will inspire Greatness members to play for the Malibu High football team in the future.

Hamilton believes the kids really enjoyed the scrimmage during their second practice.

“It gave them the chance to feel what playing in a would be like,” he said.

At the Turkey Bowl, each team will play in at least three games. The winner of each division will receive an award. The divisions range from teams composed of kids ages 6 and under to teams with players 17 and under.

Hamilton said touchdowns are in Greatness’ future.

“Each week, I want it to be a joyful experience for each kid the comes and joins this league,” he said. “There is a lot more brewing. It really is an exciting time to be a part of NFL Flag Football.”

Malibu Greatness Administrator, and Malibu High assistant coach, Jerrel Hamilton instructs members of his flag football program during a recent practice to prepare for Greatness’ appearance in the Nov. 16 Turkey Bowl event. Contributed Photos

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...