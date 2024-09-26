Point Dume Mobile Home Park is sold

Known as one of the most expensive mobile home parks in the country, Point Dume Mobile Home Park has been sold. The enclave in Point Dume is home to more than 300 families, making it one of Malibu’s largest neighborhoods. Tenants were notified of the change of ownership Sept. 12.

A distributed memo indicated the property was sold by Point Dume, Ltd., owned by the Adamson family of Malibu, to Point Dume MHC, L.L.C., a Delaware limited liability company. There is no word yet from the new owners on whether they plan to make changes to the management of the park, although two residents told The Malibu Times that a longtime maintenance employee was laid off. Although homes in the Point Dume Club can sell for millions of dollars, homeowners do not own the land. Spaces in the park are rented with some monthly space fees topping $4,000. Under new ownership it is possible for rental fees to rise. The Point Dume Club was originally built in Malibu to comply with affordable housing rules.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...