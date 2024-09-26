Calendar for the week of Sept. 26

Calendar 9/26

THURS, SEPT. 26

DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS

Join The Malibu Library on Thursday, Sept. 26, from 4 to 6 p.m. to learn and play the popular role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons. Beginners and experts are welcome. For teens ages 13-17. At the Malibu Library Meeting Room.

FRI, SEPT. 27

SMARTY PANTS STORYTIME

Let’s get ready for school! Enjoy books, songs, rhymes, and movement while learning school readiness skills and having fun at the Malibu Library on Friday, Sept. 27, from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. For ages 2-5 with their parent or caregiver. At the Malibu Library Meeting Room.

FRI, SEPT. 27

NIGHTS OF THE JACK

LA’s leading immersive Halloween experience, Nights Of The Jack, is back this year for the seventh year. The annual event welcomes over 100,000 people every year, and greater LA area residents, families, and celebrity fans alike are expected to return to King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas for it. To purchase tickets, visit NightsOfTheJack.com, and the 30-plus day experience kicks off beginning Friday, Sept. 27, through Nov. 2.

SAT, SEPT. 28

THE RIPPLE EFFECT POETRY WORKSHOP

When things ripple, they emanate from a center and move outwards. Ripples are an unfolding interaction. Poems “ripple out” from us and join the ripple of existing and yet-to-be-penned poems which creates a dialogue that continuously overlaps. Join the Malibu community for a generative, poetry writing workshop where we will sit in the “ripple” of each other’s energies, read, and discuss poems to stimulate our imaginations, and write original poems from prompts provided in the workshop on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Michael Landon Community Center. This workshop is for everyone, regardless of ability level. Participants should bring a pen and a notepad! Led by Malibu Poet Laureate Nathan Hassall.

SAT, SEPT. 28

TERESSA FOGLIA AND HOUSE OF MALIBU

Join us at our boutique in the Malibu Country Mart with House of Malibu on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and get your own personalized kimono coat for this fall! Pair your kimono with a hat from the latest collection from Teressa Foglia. Please RSVP below to secure your spot at this special event. We can’t wait to see you! Located at 3824 Cross Creek Road in Malibu. For more information visit teressafoglia.com.

MON, SEPT. 30

FILM SCREENING FOR TEENS AND ADULTS AT MALIBU CITY HALL

At 16 years old, varsity cheerleader Emma Benoit attempted to end her life. “My Ascension” is the story of the day that changed Emma’s life, and everything that’s happened since. On Monday, Sept. 30, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Malibu City Hall. This film is not rated. For ages 13-plus. “My Ascension” is an inspiring look at Emma’s story, and includes firsthandexperiences of families, friends, school officials, and suicide prevention experts. The film does not shy away from the difficult realities of the ongoing youth suicide crisis, but shares valuable resources to help keep teens safe. After the film, there will be a panel discussion with mental health professionals. The film also highlights the stories of two remarkable young people who tragically did not survive their attempts, and we learn first-hand from their families, friends, school officials, and suicide prevention experts about the devastating effects of suicide and what can be done to prevent it. The film screening is in partnership with certified mental health professionals from the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu Wellness Center, a question-and-answer session will follow the film screening. An RSVP is not required to attend the event, which is recommended for ages 13 and over.

TUE, OCT. 1

AUTHOR MEET AND GREET AT MALIBU VILLAGE BOOKS

“Author Meet and Greet” happening at the Malibu Village Books on Tuesday, Oct. 1. Stop by between 3 to 6 p.m., with poet Chenelle Bremont. She’ll be highlighting her book “Love Across the Stars: Poems” with a short reading, and book signing. Welcoming all readers who want to chat with an author, and talk about favorite books or poems.

MON, OCT. 14

MALIBU CITY COUNCIL TO BEGIN AT 5:30 P.M. BEGINING OCT. 14

Starting Oct. 14, regular City Council meetings (still on the second and fourth Mondays of each month) will begin at 5:30 p.m. The meeting agenda will be restructured to move the Consent Calendar, presentations, and reports from the City Manager, Commissions, and Committees prior to 6:30 p.m. Public Comment will continue to be scheduled at 6:30 p.m. These changes are meant to improve meeting efficiency, ensuring that administrative and presentation items are addressedpromptly, allowing more time for public engagement and deliberation on actionable city business items.

TUES, OCT. 15

HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, please join the Malibu Library on Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 5 to 6 p.m. to create Guatemalan barriletes which are traditional kites that are an integral part of the country’s cultural and religious traditions.For adults. Learn about the origins of barriletes and how they are particularly associated with the Day of the Dead celebrations. All materials will be provided. At the Malibu Library Meeting Room.

FRI, OCT. 18

CLASSICAL GUITAR CONCERT AT THE MALIBU LIBRARY

The Pepperdine Guitar Department presents a concert featuring musicians studying with world-renowned classical guitar virtuoso Christopher Parkening, on Friday, Oct. 18, from 3 to 4 p.m. For adults. At the Malibu Library Meeting Room.

SUN, OCT. 20

EMILY SHANE FOUNDATION ANNUAL FUNDRAISER

The Emily Shane Foundation has announced its annual fall fundraiser “Wings and Waves of Achievement” on Sunday, Oct. 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Alumni Park, Pepperdine University. An online silent auction will accompany the event, starting on Monday, Oct. 14, and concluding on Monday, Oct. 21, at 12 p.m. PDT. Link to come, and it will be on the ESF website (emilyshane.org). Participants can bid on an array of items and experiences with all proceeds helping to benefit the Foundation’s SEA Program. For information regarding “Wings and Waves of Achievement,” event sponsorship opportunities, donations to the silent auction, or presenting a table, please contact: info@emilyshane.org.

SAT, OCT. 26 AND SUN, OCT. 27

TOPANGA ACTORS COMPANY AT THE MALIBU LIBRARY

Join the Malibu Library on Saturday, Oct. 26, and Sunday Oct. 27, at 2 p.m., for a staged reading of the madcap comedy “Clue.” The popular theater piece is based on the cult film, interpreted with wit and verve by members of Topanga Actors Company, and accompanied by live music. Wadsworth, the butler, welcomes six guests to Boddy Mansion, but where is Mr. Boddy? Join the iconic “Clue” characters as they race to find the murderer before the body count stacks up. Whodunit anyone?? FREE, open seating, library parking. Choice of performances: Saturday and Sunday. Sponsored by L.A. County Library. For adults and teens. Contact Topanga Actors Company for more info: topangaactorscompany@theatercompany.org.

ONGOING

FARMERS MARKET

The Malibu Farmers Market returns to the Library Plaza on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 23555 Civic Center Way, adjacent to the library. For updates, follow up on instagram@malibufarmersmarket.

WEEDING EVENT AT POINT DUME

Join fellow preservationists the second Wednesday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon at the Point Dume Preserve at Birdview and Cliffside Drive to keep the headlands poison-free. Please bring gardening gloves and be prepared to do some hand weeding with some of your wonderful neighbors. Parking is available at Westward Beach.

MEET THE MAKERS: SIP & SHOP AT THIRD SPACE

Shop our local, handmade, and sustainable products while getting to know our local creatives and the story behind their brands at Third Space every third Sunday of the month. The next one is on Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. in partnership with Malibu Village Books.

TOTAL BODY WORKOUT

A comprehensive low-impact strengthening class targeting all the major muscles of the upper and lower body with specialattention to form, stabilization, core strength, and balance. Please bring your own hand weights and yoga mats. Instructed by Jackline Daneshrad. The classes are from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. Sept. 3, Oct. 1, and Nov. 5. $5 per class. Pre-registration is recommended. At the Michael Landon Center at Malibu Bluffs Park.

KNITTING

Join the City of Malibu’s Community Service Department and Sheila Rosenthal for a knitting workshop that takes placeon Mondays and Fridays at 10:30 a.m. This program is a welcoming gathering space for fiber artists that fosters community through open stitch. Make a scarf, hat, blanket, or homemade gift. No experience necessary. Please bring size8 needles and one skein of yarn. This is an ongoing, drop-in program. Instructed by Sheila Rosenthal.

RELAXING THROUGH COLORING

The art of coloring activates different areas of the brain, using logic, forming colors, and creativity. Join this free, unstructured program. Instructed by Judy Merrick. Complimentary program. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Participants will focus on increasing flexibility, balance, circulation, and muscle tone while learning to relax through breathing techniques. Bring yoga blocks and a mat. Instructed by Marsha Cooper. $5 per class. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

SENIOR CHOIR

Learn the fundamentals of singing and performing different styles of music. Every Tuesday, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Malibu City Hall Senior Center. This is a great opportunity for socialization, self-expression, and learning through music. All levels are welcome. Instructed by Laura DeMieri Fercano

