Interfaith communities collaborate in conversation 

“It is important to foster the relationship between our community and the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station because, with their protection and care, we can gather and pray in peace and in a safe environment.” Rabbi Marcel Gindlin of the Malibu Jewish Community Center and Synagogue said after attending the second annual interfaith prayer breakfast on Sept. 17 hosted by Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station Capt. Jennifer Seetoo and Chaplain Phil Reeves at the station.

Religious leaders, community leaders, school officials, and first responders were invited to provide input concerning how members of the law enforcement, academic, and faith communities could plan ahead for disasters as well as efficiently respond to them.

Seetoo gave attendees a presentation regarding the plans her team has for helping to prevent tragedies as well as to quickly respond to emergencies such as attacks on members of the faith community and places of worship and school shootings, as well as on other natural disasters. In this era of attacks on various faith communities’ gathering places, Seetoo’s plan to proactively address such issues provided some peace of mind.

“They are going to prevent disasters by implementing a plan to prevent dangerous incidents,” Gindlin said, referring to law enforcement authorities.

In addition to Gindlin, Pastor Brian La Spada of the Malibu Calvary Chapel also attended, as did Sophi Soudani, field deputy for Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, according to Deputy Rick Baldi, a member of the Sheriff’sCommunity Relations Team. Representatives from other cities under the auspices of the Lost Hills Station also attended.

All were invited to provide input for community wellness, emergency preparedness, fire safety, along with prayers for area school children who just began a new school year.

“It is only by coming together that we in law enforcement can best help those in the faith community and in other areas of the public sector be best prepared to address impending disasters before they happen and respond to them when they do,” Seetoo said. “Communication between all, is central to problem solving.”

