Point Dume gas station clerk shot; suspect abandons vehicle and is still at large

Judy Abel
By Judy Abel
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are searching for evidence after a report of an attempt robbery was reported around noon. Photo by Julie Ellerton/TMT.

Police are searching for a suspect who held a clerk at gunpoint and then shot him at the Speedway gas station at Pacific Coast Highway and Emily Shane Way/Heathercliff Drive.

The Speedway Gas station in Point Dume is closed off while the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department search for evidence after a report of an attempt robbery was reported around noon. Photo by Julie Ellerton/TMT.

Multiple calls were made to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Friday at noon when a robbery attempt went sour. The suspect, reported as a bald male Hispanic, tried to rob the gas station and shot the employee on scene. Lieutenant Carr of the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station reported it appeared the victim was shot once. He is reported in stable condition.

There was no report of stolen money. The suspect then fled in a red Land Rover Discovery. A short pursuit took place on PCH where LASD lost sight of the suspect. They later found his abandoned vehicle at Mastro’s restaurant on PCH. The Land Rover so far has not been reported as stolen.

LASD is not certain if the suspect left Mastro’s on foot or was abetted.

