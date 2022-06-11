The following incidents were reported between May 16-20

5/16

Burglary Vehicle

A vehicle parked near Escondido Falls Trails was broken into and ransacked. The victim said the shattered window was estimated to cost $500 to repair. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

5/16

Vandalism

A window to a vehicle parked near Winding Way Trail Park was shattered and estimated to cost $500 to repair. The victim said nothing was missing from their vehicle. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

5/18

Vehicle Burglary

A vehicle parked near Solstice Canyon Road was broken into and ransacked. The victim returned to his vehicle and noticed the window had been shattered and his wallet was missing from the center console. The victim found a phone that did not belong to them and turned it in the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station for evidence.

5/19

Attempt Grand Theft

Two statues valued at $3,000 each were stolen from a property in Malibu. The location was not provided. The victim said the fence was damaged and estimated to cost $200 to repair. The victim said the gardener found the statues near the residence and was able to store them back in the yard. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

5/19

Vandalism

A vehicle parked near Topanga Canyon Blvd was broken into and vandalized. The victim said the damage was estimated to cost $500 to repair. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

5/20

Vehicle theft

A vehicle parked near Malibu Lagoon State Beach parking lot was broken into and ransacked. The victim said there was no damage made to the vehicle. There are no security cameras available for evidence.

