Alpha Phen Reviews: Does It Work? Urgent Research Shares It All!

Alpha Phen, an exciting, new weight loss supplement is sold exclusively through the official website, AlphaPhen.com.

You can help your body achieve its full weight-loss potential by taking Alpha Phen daily, which includes a unique combination of 12 powerful plant and fruit polyphenolic extractions.

What is Alpha Phen and how does it work? Continue reading to learn everything there is to know about Alpha Phen and its effects today in our report below:

Alpha Phen: What is This Amazing Supplement?

In February 2022, a new, exciting weight-loss product called Alpha Phen was released online. The diet supplement aims to address the underlying cause of your belly fat using natural components.

The makers of Alpha Phen claim that although diet and exercise target belly fat, their further research shows that polyphenols are the actual cause of belly fat.

Polyphenols are anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant. They can protect you by reducing swelling, inflammation, and irritation. You’re more likely to be obese if your polyphenols intake are low. Meanwhile, people with high Polyphenols intake generally are blessed with skinnier, fat-burning physiques. Polyphenols burn calories 300 times faster than normal fat.

Alpha Phen is based on this polyphenols discovery. Alpha Phen’s diet pill, according to the makers, is the only one on earth with a combination of 12 polyphenolic nutrients and plants intended to treat low Polyphenols intake and cure the source of unexplained weight gain. Let’s go through all of the topical information to further clarify each point below before we get into the Alpha Phen weight loss diet supplementation program’s fat shrinking secrets:

Name: • Alpha Phen Description: • The safe, unique, highly-effective weight-loss supplement called Alpha Phen includes 12 scientifically proven substances with solid effects and a natural loophole that dissolves fat overnight by boosting low Polyphenols intake. Type: • Supplied as easy to swallow pills for daily oral administration Creators: • Alpha Phen Laboratories Website: • AlphaPhen.com (only official Alpha Phen website) Purpose: • This powerful weight-loss secret is a patented natural fat-burning miracle designed by doctors. It contains polyphenols-boosting compounds that encourage naturally occurring increases in polyphenols intake, resulting in improved weight loss results via fat shrinkage. Ingredients: • Acetyl-L-Carnitine

• White Kidney Bean

• Citrus Fruit Bioflavanoids

• Grains of Paradise

• Psyllium Husk

• CLA (Conjugated Linoleic Acid)

• Panax Ginseng Root

• Brindle Berry

• Coleus Forskolin (Plectranthus Barbatus)

• Green Coffee Bean Extract

• Green Tea Extract

• Black Pepper Extract Dose: • Take one Alpha Phen pill per day with six to 12 ounces of water, ideally in the morning, (make sure to check out AlphaPhen.com for additional info regarding dosage.) Features: • non-GMO, gluten and soy-free ingredients

• Absolutely zero binders or fillers, preservatives or artificial colors, stimulants or antibiotics

• Women and men in their 20s to their 60s and 70s can benefit

• 100% natural formula with scientifically-proven properties addressing low brown fat intake, belly fat and slow metabolism

• No prescription necessary

• Works with any type of diet to increase calorie-burning brown fat and is non habit forming

• USA made and manufactured at FDA-approved facility with GMP certifications

• “Biggest weight loss secret in the past 100 years”

• 180 day money-back guarantee (risk free 6 month refund policy) Benefits: • All-day timed-release capsule formulation for fat loss benefits

• Multiply brown fat while dissolving white fat stores into natural energy

• Speeds up slow metabolism and focuses on metabolic regeneration

• Miracle 5-second natural loophole dissolves fat cells overnight to help users break free from the prison of fat Side Effects: No Alpha Phen scam complaints by actual customers have been reported to date

• Natural ingredients ensure no known adverse reactions or negative side effect risks Results: • Alpha Phen has worked for 234,205 mothers, fathers and grandparents from 10 to 100 pounds overweight thus far according to recent studies Testing: • Each batch is tested by a third-party laboratory to verify the quality, potency, and purity of each Alpha Phen capsule.

• State of the art FDA-inspected facility with strict cGMP standards. Customers: • The official Alpha Phen website showcases many written testimonials of satisfied actual product users Price: • The cost of Alpha Phen weight loss pills has the following price breakdowns:

• $59 for each bottle (1): 1-month 30 day supply (plus shipping fee)

• $49 for each pouch (3): 3-month 90 day supply (plus 2 free bonuses and shipping fee) [total $157]

• $39 for each pouch (6): 6-month 180 day supply (plus 3 free bonuses and shipping fee) [total $234]

• Risk-free, iron-clad 180-day money-back guarantee refund policy Scam Risks: • The product is only available on the AlphaPhen.com official website and isn’t available on any other marketplace or shopping platform.

• Any Alpha Phen Amazon, GNC, Walmart, Walgreens, or CVS purchasing option is a 100% scam risk and is absolutely fraudulent

• Officially, Alpha Phen is not sold in stores or elsewhere online and NEVER WILL BE.

• If you choose to order Alpha Phen pills directly from the manufacturers, it will guarantee that any and all Alpha Phen rip-offs do not dupe consumers out of money, as well as ensure that the six-month money-back guarantee is enforceable.

• Shopping for lower costs and bigger discounts is the most popular reason why Alpha Phen customers are fooled. However, the Alpha Phen pills available on the official store are by far the greatest cost savings obtainable and have been thoroughly tested for quality, purity, and dosage strength. Contact: • Straightforward refund process 180 days after original purchase date

• Excellent VIP customer service support for all Alpha Phen customers

• Email: contact@AlphaPhen.com

• Phone (United States): 1-888-341-6936

• Phone (International): 1-208-345-4245 Where to Buy Click Here

How Does Alpha Phen Work?

The active ingredients in Alpha Phen are weight-loss supplements that boost intake of Polyphenols in your body by using 12 polyphenolic phytonutrient and plant extract components.

Every lean person has a fat-burning furnace hidden within. Polyphenols’ value for weight reduction has been demonstrated in several studies. Polyphenols destroy calories 300 times faster than other fat cells, according to studies. They aid in the maintenance of a calorie deficit, as they burn calories 24 hours a day, seven days a week inside your body.

The makers of Alpha Phen explain how the diet pill works:

“Alpha Phen is unlike anything you’ve ever tried or experienced in your life before. It is the only product in the world with a proprietary blend of 12 polyphenolic nutrients and plants designed to target low polyphenols intake, the new-found root cause of your unexplained weight gain.”

Alpha Phen can help you burn fat by boosting your body’s calorie and fat-burning capabilities even if you just increase polyphenol intake a little.

Meanwhile, polyphenols can also improve energy intake. When your body has a lot of Polyphenols, it is more likely to be filled with a lot of energy.

With all of this in mind, Alpha Phen works to boost your metabolism and energy intake by increasing the amount of polyphenols in your system.

Alpha Phen Ingredients

To raise intake of polyphenols within your body, Alpha Phen uses a unique blend of 12 herb and plant extracts.

These herb and plant extracts, according to the manufacturers of Alpha Phen, are “clinically-proven components that boost calorie-burning Polyphenols.”

Certain components in this product have been shown to increase Polyphenols and promote brain health. Others have been found to reduce stress while also increasing Polyphenols intake.

The compound includes well-known components such as panax ginseng root and white kidney bean, as well as uncommon ones including forskolin and brindle berry. The supplement’s objective is to increase brown fat intake via the use of these special ingredients.

Here’s a brief rundown of each component in Alpha Phen, as outlined on the official manufacturer website:

Acetyl-L-Carnitine

L-carnitine is an important compound that has several benefits for the body. It’s the key fat-burning substance, as it pulls fatty acids out of your circulation and pushes them into your mitochondria to be burned as energy.

White Kidney Bean

White kidney bean extract is an excellent addition to your weight reduction arsenal. It aids in the digestion of unwanted starch from your meals by blocking or neutralizing starch digestion. The extract, in the end, helps to inhibit enzymes that help breakdown any carbohydrate into sugar and fat. It slows down these digestive enzymes, preventing the body from converting complex carbohydrates (starches) into sugar and fat.

Citrus Fruit Bioflavanoids

Citrus fruits include a high amount of flavonoids, which are the chemical compound that plays a major role in their antioxidant activity. According to recent research by scientists from Louisiana State University’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center, the chemical can lower blood glucose intake and increase calorie burn.

Grains of Paradise

Grains of paradise are a natural fat burner that has been found to aid in the burning of fat, decrease hunger, and increase metabolism. Supplementing with this plant component has been found in studies to not only be a gentle approach for combating body fat accumulation but also to target existing body fat reserves.

Psyllium Husk

Psyllium Husk absorbs water, making it a powerful bulking agent that can help you feel fuller. According to an article published in “Nutrition” in March 2005, increasing consumption of Psyllium fiber may aid with weight loss by boosting satiety after meals and thus causing people to eat less throughout the day.

CLA (Conjugated Linoleic Acid)

A type of polyunsaturated, omega-6 fatty acid is called conjugated linoleic acid. In other words, it’s technically a trans fat, but it’s a natural kind of trans fat that may be found in many healthy foods. The “conjugated” part of the name refers to the arrangement of the double bonds in the fatty acid molecule.

Panax Ginseng Root

Ginseng stimulates brown adipose tissue, (aka BAT,) which can transform fat into energy more rapidly. This is one of the reasons you feel so energetic after taking ginseng. Gut bacteria are produced when this herb stimulates the production of ATP or cell energy!

Brindle Berry

Brindle Berry contains a high-concentration source of secondary metabolites such as xanthones, flavonoids, benzophenones, lactones, and phenolic acids. The rind of Brindle Berry contains a high amount of phytochemical content including hydroxycitric acid and other compounds like polyphenols (B)-luteolin and kaempferol. HCA is present in the rind (approx 400 mg) (HCA), which some claim reduces hunger and prevents fat accumulation in the body.

Coleus Forskolin

Coleus forskohlii is an herb that has been used since ancient times for a variety of ailments, including heart disease, asthma, and skin infections. The active ingredient in coleus forskohlii is forskolin, which has been shown to promote weight loss and increase lean body mass. Forskolin also has other benefits, including improved blood pressure and increased testosterone intake.

Green Coffee Bean Extract

Coffee beans are high in antioxidants and other pharmacologically active compounds. Green coffee bean extract may has been shown to help with weight loss due to its ability to lower blood pressure. It also has the ability to regulate blood sugar intake, improve health indicators like blood pressure and cholesterol, and provide antioxidants.

Green Tea Extract

Green tea is an excellent source of polyphenols, which include flavanols, flavandiols, flavonoids, and phenolic acids. The majority of green tea polyphenols (GTPs) are flavonols known as catechins. This super-concentrated version comes in powders, pills, and liquids that you may take with or after a meal to help boost your metabolic rate.

Black Pepper Extract

Piperine, a pungent component in black pepper that causes the spice to have an intense burning sensation when applied to the skin, has been shown to prevent fat formation by blocking new fat cell formation in a preliminary research. If future studies confirm these effects, black pepper may provide an ecological treatment for fat-related diseases such as obesity because it is high in beneficial fats and dietary fiber. It’s also high in healthy lipids and dietary fiber, which can also help you lose weight over time.

Alpha Phen Features & Benefits

The makers of Alpha Phen emphasize these key features and benefits:

100% all natural weight loss formula

Plant-based ingredients

Easy to swallow capsules

Non-habit forming with no stimulants

Non-GMO

180-day risk-free trial period – no questions asked!

How Much Weight Can You Lose with Alpha Phen?

According to AlphaPhen.com, when you take Alpha Phen, you may lose a significant amount of weight in a short period of time.

Some of the weight loss testimonials shared on the official website:

Laura, a female customer of Alpha Phen, states in the beginning of the reviews area on Alpha Phen’s main website that she has lost 22 pounds while taking this supplement. Due to her busy lifestyle, she doesn’t get much time to focus on herself… but with Alpha Phen, she loses weight without even having to think about it!

Besides Laura, Roxanne also shares her experience. Thanks to Alpha Phen, Roxanne lost 21lbs and successfully curbed her appetite. She emphasized how easy it is to take… as well as how positive the overall effects are of course.

Just like the ladies, Isaiah too felt he had lots of room fore improvement when it came to his appearance. Isaiah took matters into his own hands, he experimented with multiple diet routines to no avail. Once he started consuming Alpha Phen, he ended up losing 32lbs, and “feels fantastic!”

Users all over the world have reported significant improvements in their health and well-being since taking Alpha Phen weight loss supplements.

The creators of Alpha Phen describe their product as a “5-second polyphenolic hack that melts 40 lbs of fat” on one sales page.

Overall, the makers of Alpha Phen claim to have created the solution using a “natural loophole” that “disintegrates fat overnight.” You may lose a significant amount of weight in a short period of time if you take Alpha Phen on a daily basis.

The Science behind Alpha Phen & Polyphenols

Despite the fact that the Alpha Phen recipe is based on published scientific research regarding weight reduction, no clinical studies or peer-reviewed studies have yet verified its unique weight loss solution

The credentials of these supplements are cited from quotes of well-known scientific publications such as the International Journal of Obesity, Lancet Planetary Health, and Frontiers in Pharmacology, as well as the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI)

According to a 2004 study, scientists had studied the Polyphenols and their ability to convert energy from food into heat. They’ve shown that Polyphenols aid lipids or fats, as well as glucose or sugar, in being burned within the mitochondria. Simply put, Polyphenols assist with burning fat as well as the calories being used.

Maintaining a calorie deficit diet is crucial to losing body weight. Since there is no other way to maintain such a metabolism that burns more calories than what you consume; the Alpha Phen formula could be a great fit in addition to some basic exercise and dieting

The promise of the key ingredients like grains of paradise and ginseng is to increase the level of Polyphenols and reduce visceral body fat.

According to a 2014 published scientific study of ginseng on obesity and gut microbiota in middle-aged Korean women, ginseng supplementation resulted in substantial changes in weight reduction and gut health after 12 weeks.

Scientific Evidence for Every Bottle

Alpha Phen is a new weight loss supplement that has yet to go through clinical trials or rigorous study of its unique and individual substance. However, the components of Alpha Phen are based on confirmed weight loss experiments. The manufacturers of Alpha Phen point to a number of research points on the formula’s reference page as evidence.

For example, scientists studied polyphenols and their capacity to transmit energy from meals into heat in this 2004 study. Researchers discovered that polyphenols cause lipids (fats) and glucose (sugar) to combust within the mitochondria. In other words, polyphenols aid fat burning and calorie burning by assisting you to burn fat and calories simultaneously.

Maintaining a calorie deficit is the only way to lose weight. There is no secret to losing weight. To lose weight, you must burn more calories than you consume. Dieting and exercise are the most effective methods of maintaining a calorie deficit. Polyphenols, on the other hand, burn more calories than ordinary fat, making it possible to maintain a caloric deficit and quickly lose weight.

Alpha Phen does not offer a lot of information about how its formula enhances polyphenols in your body. To increase polyphenols, most experts advise exercising or gaining muscle. You can raise the amount of polyphenols in your body by burning fat and revealing the polyphenols beneath.

Nonetheless, Alpha Phen’s developers claim that components like panax ginseng root and white kidney bean extract will help stimulate the formation of brown fat in your body, making it simpler to lose weight.

In this 2014 study, ginseng was found to affect gut microbiota and obesity. Researchers gave ginseng to a group of middle-aged Korean women in order to investigate its effects on the gut microbiota. After 8 weeks of treatment, researchers discovered that the ginseng group lost significantly more weight than the placebo group.

Although it is less well-known, white kidney bean extract is a powerful nutrient to add to your weight management arsenal as well. Known as a starch blocker, it helps block or neutralize the digestion of unwanted starch from your food and helps inhibit enzymes that help break down any carbohydrate into sugar. By slowing down these digestive enzymes, white kidney bean extract can limit the body’s ability to turn complex carbohydrates (starches) into sugar and fat. White kidney bean extract also helps support healthy glucose metabolism, promotes increased energy intake and can even support athletic performance.

Overall, the compounds in Alpha Phen are thought to help you lose weight a little. However, there’s no evidence that Alpha Phen increases polyphenols intake or helps you lose significant amounts of weight without dieting and exercise.

Alpha Phen Pricing

Alpha Phen is priced at around $59 per bottle on the official Alpha Phen website AlphaPhen.com. However, the price falls as low as $49 or $39 per bottle when ordering the 3 or 6 bottle bulk orders.

Pricing breakdown when ordering Alpha Phen through the official website:

1 Bottle: $59 + $9.95 Shipping

$59 + $9.95 Shipping 3 Bottles: $147 + $9.95 Shipping (Includes 2 Bonuses)

$147 + $9.95 Shipping (Includes 2 Bonuses) 6 Bottles: $234 + Free Shipping (Includes 3 Bonuses)

Each bottle of Alpha Phen contains 60 capsules (60 servings). To achieve optimal weight loss results, the manufacturer suggests taking at least one capsule of Alpha Phen each day.

Bonuses Included with Qualified Alpha Phen Purchases

You get access to Alpha Phen’s free BONUSES for every 3 or 6-bottle bulk purchase. These provide you with lifestyle advice, including recommendations, suggestions, and counsel – among other things. Here’s a list of what you could be expecting:

BONUS #1 – Secret Kitchen:– Healthy Recipes BONUS edition has various recipes to help you on your healthy cooking journey with Alpha Phen.

BONUS #2 – Supercharge Your Body: – a practical guide to boosting your immune system and adopting a healthy lifestyle.

BONUS #3 – The Wellness Handbook: – An inspiring guide that contains motivational advice to boost your physical, mental and spiritual health.

Alpha Phen 180-Day Refund Policy

Alpha Phen is backed by a 180-day money back guarantee.

If you’re dissatisfied with the effects of Alpha Phen or didn’t lose a significant amount of weight in a short period, you are entitled to a complete refund, with no questions asked.

Contact Alpha Phen’s excellent customer service team within 180 days.

About Alpha Phen

Alpha Phen is a nutritional supplement produced in the United States at an FDA-licensed, GMP-certified facility. Dr. Wilkins and his team of scientists developed the formula. Jack Barrett distributes the product online.

You can contact Jack, Dr. Wilkins, and the Alpha Phen team via the following:

Email: contact@AlphaPhen.com

contact@AlphaPhen.com Phone (United States): 1-888-341-6936

Final Word

Alpha Phen is a weight loss product available exclusively through AlphaPhen.com. Polyphenols are increased in the body by the unique formula, which targets weight reduction by boosting intake of polyphenols in the body.

Polyphenols are a quick path to weight reduction. Polyphenols burn 300 times more calories than usual fat. It’s like having a fat and calorie-burning furnace in your body, making it easier than ever to slim down.

To learn more about Alpha Phen or to give it a try today, visit AlphaPhen.com.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely a substitute for sound medical advice from a licensed healthcare provider. Make sure to consult with a professional physician before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary as the statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

