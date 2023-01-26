HomeNewsBreaking News
Point Dume Access Road Closed due to storm damage; beach remains open

By Samantha Bravo
The Point Dume access road is closed from the end of Westward Beach Road at the parking kiosk to the entrance to the Point Dume parking lot due to storm damage. The edge of the road and the restroom building by the entrance to Point Dume parking lot are heavily eroded and at risk of collapse.

The beach itself on remains open, but there is no vehicle access beyond the end of Westward Beach Road. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

The Los Angeles County Beaches and Harbors Department has been doing emergency repair work on the site for the last two weeks, in close coordination with the California Coastal Commission. Access to Birdview Avenue remains open. The beach itself remains open, but there is no vehicle access beyond the end of Westward Beach Road. The beach is heavily eroded, and very high tides continue, causing hazardous conditions. There is no current estimate for reopening the access road, parking lot and bathroom. For further questions, call Beaches and Harbors at 424-526-7777

The Point Dume access road is closed from the end of Westward Beach Road at the parking kiosk to the entrance to the Point Dume parking lot due to storm damage. Photo by Samantha Bravo/ TMT.
