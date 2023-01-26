Bacteria warning issued for Topanga Canyon Beach following sewage spill

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean water. Several LA County Beaches are closed or have been issued a bacteria warning due to the release of 64,000 gallons of untreated sewage.

Beach area closures:

The following sites continue to remain closed due to a recent sewage discharge:

Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey

Venice City Beach

Dockweiler State Beach

Beach Areas Warnings are issued for:

Corral Creek at Corral Beach

Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu

Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach

Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

Rose Avenue Storm Drain at Venice Beach

Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Public Health officials are advising residents or visitors planning to visit Los Angeles County beaches to avoid contact with ocean water and wet sand in the areas noted above. The cause of the sewage discharge was a blocked main line which resulted in sewage entering the storm drain system at the corner of Admiralty Way and Palawan Way. The blockage has been cleared at this time, and the immediate area cleaned.

The Department of Public Health will conduct water sampling daily, and the closures will remain in effect until Public Health receives sampling results indicating that bacterial levels meet health standards.

Beach Closure – Beach Closures for Several Los Angeles County Beach Areas. View: https://t.co/ucMBsTq7es pic.twitter.com/88ELOd0qaQ — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) January 25, 2023

Per @lapublichealth due to a recent significant sewage discharge in the Marina Del Rey area, the following beaches are closed: Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey, Venice Beach: ½ Mile North of Marina entrance, Dockweiler State Beach: ½ Mile South of Ballona Creek. pic.twitter.com/pv8n0p7NLO — LACoLifeguards (@LACoLifeguards) January 25, 2023

