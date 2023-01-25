Obituary: Muriel L Steinbrueck 1928-2023

Muriel Lavonne Steinbrueck peacefully passed away in her home in Oxnard on January 5, 2023, at 94 years old. Muriel and her husband, Leonard, moved to a property in Malibu in about 1980, where they designed and built their home. They relocated to Oxnard in 1999, which was their final home.

Muriel was born in Niagara Falls, New York, on August 31, 1928. She was raised in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, and was the middle of five siblings. Muriel obtained dual Canadian/United States citizenship, which was an accomplishment that meant a great deal to her.

Muriel attended and graduated from the University of Michigan, which is also where she met her husband of over 58 years. In addition to raising her two daughters and being deeply involved with her grandchildren, Muriel was also a school teacher for over 30 years, teaching kindergarten, 1st, and 2nd grades.

Muriel showed her love and generosity by opening her home for friends and family to gather. She frequently hosted parties and game nights. She enjoyed cooking, dancing, and spending time with those she loved.

Muriel is survived by her younger brother Horace Logan; daughters Karen Dianella and Janice Vicioso; grandchildren Christopher and wife Emily, Michael, Kimberly and husband Blake, and Matthew and wife Jacqui; and great-grandchildren Audrey, Abigail, Madelyn, Courtney, and Chloe.

Muriel was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard, siblings, Bill, Dorothy, and June.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...