Planning Commission approves two-year extension for family experiencing extraordinary circumstances

Application OK’d for the construction of a test water well to establish a water supply to a proposed development

Extraordinary circumstances, such as illness, has one family in Malibu asking for more time to build their forever home. Two 25-year residents attended the meeting on Monday to ask the Planning Commission for an extension for their home. Their two-year extension was approved, but despite hearing what they have gone through, Commissioners John Mazza and Kraig Hill denied their two-year extension and only approved one year.

“The problem is with the code,” Hill said. “To me, it just seems like a year should be sufficient to move it forward.”

The owners experienced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, financial difficulties, and severe health issues experienced by one owner and an immediate family member. The owners also reduced their development from a two-story home to one-story, after dealing with those hardships. The owners are currently processing a coastal development permit amendment to reduce the size of the approved single-family residence. The application is nearing completion.

The husband, Steve Goldman, spoke in front of the commission and expressed the challenges they have faced during his wife’s cancer treatment.

“When we first purchased the land it was a two-story home, and we thought everything would be great, but based on the medical conditions and advise from doctors, we really have to have a single story home. We went through the process, we’re in the middle of the process, we submitted all of the documents, and were just waiting final approval,” Goldman said. “We really want to spend our final years in Malibu. We love Malibu, and without a single-story home, we’re not sure how we can do that, and we ask for your consideration.”

The motion for a two-year extension of Coastal Development Permit No. 15-053 passed.

The commission moved on to Extension of Coastal Development Permit No. 15-050 and Variance Nos. 15-029 and 16-003; A request to extend the Planning Commission’s approval for construction of a new 3,511-square-foot, two-story single-family residence and associated development; including variances to reduce the required front-yard setback and for construction on slopes steeper than 2.5 to 1. The commission approved the extension.

The commission approved Administrative Coastal Development Permit No. 22-025; An application for a remodel, second unit, new onsite wastewater treatment system, and associated development.

The commission moved to continue Administrative Coastal Development Permit No. 24-020; An application to install a new onsite wastewater treatment system on Deerhead Road to a meeting the next meeting. The Planning Department said they will have a representative from the environmental health and biologist department.

After a break, the commission moved on to Coastal Development Permit No. 23-026 and Variance No. 24-011; An application for the construction of a test water well to establish a water supply to a proposed development; including a variance for encroachment into an Environmentally Sensitive Habitat Area buffer (Continued from November 4, 2024). The commission approved the permit.

The next Planning Commission is on Dec. 2.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...