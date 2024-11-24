The following incidents were reported between Oct. 21 and Oct. 26

10/21

Shoplifting

Three wine bottles worth $103 were stolen from the CVS Pharmacy on Malibu Road. The suspect was described as a white male, between 50 to 60 years old, wearing blue jeans, a black T-shirt, and a gray baseball hat. The suspect was captured on security camera leaving the store without paying. The store manager was recommended to submit the footage for evidence.

10/22

Grand theft

A vehicle parked near Leo Carrillo State Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim left their key fob near their vehicle, went to the beach, and upon return, their wallet and iPhone were stolen from the center console. The victim received a notification of multiple charges made in several stores in Westlake Village. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

10/26

Grand Theft

A vehicle parked on Malibu Road was broken into and the victim’s packpack was stolen. There were no security cameras available for evidence. The laptop was worth $4,000.

