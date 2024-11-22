Third annual Webster Elementary campout is huge success

Sleeping under the stars, outdoor movie, pizza and ice cream bonds school community

It was one of those epic events that kids will remember for years to come: Webster Elementary School’s third annual campout occurred Saturday, Oct. 5, and was a huge success.

Roughly 125 participants began arriving at the school’s expansive field at 3 p.m., a great daytime hour to acclimate the youngest campers. The overnight event was open to all grades from TK through fifth. Brittany Teague, Webster parent and co-chair of the event, said there were as many as 30 tents set up. “It’s a community building event that the PTA sponsors,” Teague said. “Everyone’s invited to come join. Staying overnight is definitely not mandatory. We encourage everyone to just come for games, dinner, and a movie. If they want to stay the night and have a good time, we welcome it.”

The campout was jam-packed with activities for the kids and their parents. “We have an itinerary for a fun family-filled good time,” Teague said.

As soon as the gates opened, families started setting up their base camp sites, organized by grades levels. “We want to encourage families in the same classes to get to know one another,” Teague added.

A welcome party began with a fresh fruit stand on site for healthy snacks and a petting zoo to occupy the kids “while parents set up campsites getting settled in,” according to Teague. After getting tents up, the Amazing Kid Company led the campers and parents in professionally organized picnic games like three-legged races, tug-a-war pitting parents against kids, and a scavenger hunt with prizes.

Then dinner was a barbecue accompanied with music by local musician Lizzie Mott, who played guitar and serenaded the crowd for an hour. “It was a lot of fun,” according to Teague. Dessert featured a make-your-own ice cream sundae table in honor of a couple of students celebrating birthdays. And if that weren’t enough activities, everyone participated in a Halloween-themed dance party adorned with glow sticks and light-up toys to shake it up.

By 8:15, it was time to settle in for an outdoor movie, “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” projected on the back of a Webster building. “Everybody sat out on the lawn enjoying that,” said Teague. After the movie organizers even provided some late-night pizza.

“The weather was absolutely perfect this year. The sun came out right as everyone was setting their campsites up,” said Teague. “We had a nice warm evening that I think everybody got to enjoy. It was quiet by 10 o’clock. All the kids were really well behaved.” The campout wrapped up by 10 a.m. after coffee for the adults and donuts and fruit for all.

The campout is an officially permitted event through the SMMUSD, and local PTA funds took care of all fees and had an employee keeping watch all night. A $25 donation was encouraged, but not required, keeping it inclusive to all in as a bonding experience.

New Principal Carina Diana was also in attendance.

“We have a new principal this year and new families coming in to the Webster community,” Teague said. “This event is great for the community to get to know one another.”

“It was a great opportunity for her to meet all the families,” continued Teague, who also thanked her co-chair KristinaPabst. “She was phenomenal in helping pull off a great event.”

Webster fourth-grader, Izzy, 9, commented, “Staying up late at the Webster Campout with all my friends was the best night ever! We skateboarded, ate so many cupcakes and ice cream, and played for hours and hours. I never wanted it to end!” Her brother, Cruz, a kindergartner said, “I loved the Halloween dance party! We danced so much! And the baby bunnies and chickens on the soccer field were so cute. I want to pet them forever.”

The Webster Campout has been so successful a similar event is being planned for Malibu Elementary School in Point Dume on Oct. 26.

Webster’s next big celebration is for Halloween. The school will have its Trunk or Treat event Oct. 31, where kids can dress up and collect candy.

The annual campout was jam-packed with activities for the kids and their parents on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Webster Elementary School grass soccer field. Photos by Benton Ward.

