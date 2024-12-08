Planning Commission approves proposed two-story single-family residence on PCH

Commissioners expressed their concerns with the height of the project, stating it will block coastal view

To start off the Planning Commission meeting on Monday, Dec 2, the commission approved the request for an extension for the Malibu Jewish Center and Synagogue. The commission then approved the Administrative Coastal Development Permit No. 24-020; An application to install a new onsite wastewater treatment system. The motion passed 3-1, with Commissioner Kraig Hill abstaining.

The commission moved on to Coastal Development Permit No. 19-011, Site Plan Review No. 24-022, and Minor Modification No. 24-006; An application to permit the construction of a new 3,977.5-square-foot, two-story 28-foot-high single-family residence with a basement, pool, spa, retaining walls, new onsite wastewater treatment system, and associated development.

The proposed two-story residence proposes a maximum height of 28 feet with a pitched roof, subject to approval of SPR No. 24-022. In addition, due to the topographic constraints of the lot, the applicant is requesting approval of MM No. 24-006 to allow a 50 percent reduction of the required 40-foot six-inch front yard setback to the proposed 20-foot three-inch front yard setback.

The south-facing slope on this and the adjacent property at 33610 PCH has superficially failed in the past and required remediation. To meet the required factor of safety, the project will incorporate the use of a deepened foundation.Because past slope failures were likely caused by surface runoff, the project also includes the installation of a drainage swale and a 3-foot-high impact wall at the toe of the descending slope. Approval of the MM request would allow the site to be developed with a single-family home consistent with the existing pattern of development in the surrounding neighborhood.

The project site is located between PCH and the Pacific Ocean. City geotechnical consultant reviewers reviewed and approved submitted geotechnical prepared by Stratum Geotechnical Consultants dated Sept. 28, 2018, and Dec. 21, 2018, and GeoSoils Consultants Inc, dated June 14, 2019; January 17, 2020; Aug. 6, 2020; and April 14, 2020. The city’s geotechnical consultant reviewers determined that the development will not encroach into the 50-foot blufftop setback nor the 25-foot setback from the top of the canyon bluff and the proposed project is not expected to destabilize the structural integrity of the bluff or impact shoreline access along the beach at the rear of the property.

The project, as proposed, will have no significant adverse impacts on public access, shoreline sand supply, or other resources due to project design, location on the site, or other reasons.

According to the report, the proposed project, as designed and conditioned, is the least environmentally damaging alternative, and no adverse impacts to sensitive resources are anticipated. After speakers and commissioners addressed concerns about the height and potential coastal erosion, the commission approved the project. Motion passed 4-1.

The next Planning Commission is on Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Council Chambers.

