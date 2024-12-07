Small Business Saturday supports businesses, benefits schools, and creates stronger communities

Many businesses in Malibu celebrated Small Business Saturday with local artists, and book authors

This holiday season, shopping local means more than finding the perfect gift — it’s a chance to support our community and make a meaningful impact.

Over the weekend, visitors enjoyed a quiet evening in Malibu while searching for a gift for their loved ones. Comparedto the hustle and bustle and struggling to find a parking spot at the mall or outlet, shopping in Malibu provides ease and convenience. We visited some retail centers in Malibu to see where shoppers decided to stop by.

Malibu Village and Malibu Country Mart at Cross Creek were busy on Saturday as they feature a mix of local boutiques and high-end retail stores. Malibu Park at Cross Creek and Trancas Country Market gives visitors an opportunity to shop and eat in between. Our favorite is definitely the hot bar at Whole Foods and Vintage Grocers.

Have a book lover in the family? Malibu Village Books is one of Malibu’s hidden gems. This indie bookstore provides a curated selection of classics and new books. The bookstore also celebrated Small Business Saturday and held a series of games, story times, and meet-and-greets with local authors.

Local book author Lauren Tahvilian held a story time on Instagram Live and read her book “The Daring Dress.”

“My books are called the busy wardrobe fashion series, and they’re all about helping children cope with their feelings through art and fashion and introducing the mysterious world of fashion to young children ages 3 to 9,” Tahvilian said.”My illustrations are very abstract, which help spark imagination and creativity within the children’s minds.”

Tahvilian came to promote her book, but she also came to support Small Business Saturday. Tahvilian has worked with Malibu Village before with a fashion theme event and book signing.

“From there, the relationship has evolved, and it has been absolutely fantastic — they have an expertly curated selection of books,” she said. “It’s important that we help our community that’s really providing the infrastructure for us, so as an author and as a mom, it’s so important for me to support the venues that are providing culture and experiences for my children and to give back.”

Right next door, Third Space Malibu, a unique retail space supporting the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu, showcased an incredible lineup of local brands and products that give back to Malibu youth.

Here are five standout gifts from Third Space that give back:

Boyso Soaps — Luxurious, organic handmade soaps thoughtfully crafted with love and care by 17-year-old Biera Boyso. Made from natural ingredients, each bar nourishes the skin while providing a refreshing and gentle cleanse. Dayme Cosmetics — Founded by first-generation Hispanic American Dayme Ulloa and inspired by her family’stradition of natural skincare, Dayme Cosmetics offers high-quality, botanical-based formulas paired with personalized beauty solutions. Relevation Beauty — High-performance, clean beauty that empowers. Each palette gifts a radiant glow, supports women’s education, and plants a tree where it’s needed most. Sunday Arvo Gifts — A small independent brand fueled by a love for surf and design. Art pieces sare crafted by founder and surfer Janina Casanova and radiate vibrant, vintage-inspired joy. ShadyVEU Gifts — Eco-friendly eyewear founded by Jasmin, blending style with sustainability and a commitment to giving back.

Third Space Malibu offers a curated selection of unique products, from accessories to artwork, ensuring something special for everyone. Every purchase supports the vital programs of the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu, helping local youth thrive.

Lastly, the annual Christmas Tree Mart, which is located on the Malibu Chili Cook-Off site — and which benefits Malibu’s four local public schools — opened this weekend and have a holiday market featuring local businesses, including Sea N Soul, Third Space, and Thread & Crystal by Bettina Minero. Pick up your holiday tree, wreath, or items for Hanukkah and check out the local vendors such as clothing and sportswear from Sea N Soul Surf, various artisans from Third Space, permanent jewelry from Raine, vintage sweatshirts and jewelry from Le Deport Dore, candles and beeswax products from Bee Casa, and soccer merch from Views FC.

Don’t forget about community night this Friday from 5 to 8:30 p.m. The whole community is invited to attend — wearing an ugly sweater (there will be a drawing for a winner). Families will enjoy food trucks, a performance from the MHS choir, a live band, and fun family activities. There will be another holiday market this Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m. and a gingerbread house contest.

Malibu Country Mart will also be having a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus today, Thursday, Dec. 5, from 12 to 4 p.m. Get your photo taken and enjoy the strolling carolers and festive treats with the whole family.

With only three weeks left till Christmas, head out to Malibu and give the gift that gives back.

Black Friday signs are placed around Malibu Country Mart for Black Friday. Malibu Country Mart is decorated for the holidays. Shoppers brows through the candy section at Sweet Bu Candy on Saturday afternoon. Shoppers exit Faherty retail store on Saturday afternoon.

