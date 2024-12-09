Mystery surrounds car over the side north of Malibu

One body found, one man survives, one man still missing

Police are trying to untangle the mysterious circumstances of a car that went over the side of a steep embankment north of Malibu December 1. The white Cadillac SUV with out of state license plates tumbled 1,000 feet over the side of Deer Creek Road last week around 2:00 a.m. Three men were inside the vehicle. The only known survivor was able to climb back up onto the road in darkness and hitch a ride home. The survivor however didn’t call the police until the next day when he claims he was unable to reach the other two men in the car. That survivor only suffered seat belt abrasions and minor cuts and bruises. Police and rescue teams searched for the others in the car but the remote area made it difficult to locate the victims. Only one body has been found so far, in thick brush, nearly a week after the crash. A search for the final occupant is ongoing.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...