Pepperdine’s Mouw Makes Waves with PGA TOUR Breakthrough

The former Pepperdine standout erased a seven-shot deficit with a record-setting final round

William Mouw, a member of the Pepperdine Waves 2021 NCAA title-winning men’s golf team, claimed his first career PGA TOUR win this month.

Mouw, 24, battled back from a seven-stroke deficit in the final round to win the 2025 ISCO Championship at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Ky. on July 13. The victory gives Mouw a PGA TOUR membership exemption through 2027 and spots in next year’s PGA Championship and PLAYERS Championship. He also pocketed $720,000 for winning the tournament’s $4 million purse.

“I have job status for two more years and I get to use that to play some really good golf and try to win another golf tournament,” Mouw told reporters. “But as my life, it doesn’t change my life very much.”

Mouw shot 9-under 61 in the final round — the lowest round of his career on TOUR and the lowest final round from a PGA tournament winner since Ludvig Aberg at the 2023 RSM Classic. It was also the largest final-round comeback on the PGA Tour since Jon Rahm in January 2023. Mouw rose 24 spots up the leaderboard during the last round.

Mouw birded the first three holes and added two more on the seventh and eighth holes in a front-nine 30. He birded on 10, 11, 13, and 17 on the back nine.

Entering the four-day tournament, Mouw said he wanted to play “a clean weekend” of golf.

“I’ve been in this position before coming into the weekend, and really haven’t done all that well,” he said. “But I learned a lot. I knew that I could have a really good weekend and come through. I was very comfortable out there.”

The former Wave waited almost two hours to see if his 10-under 270 would secure him the victory. He won the event when Paul Peterson, the third-round leader, missed a 55-foot birdie on the par-4 18th.

Mouw won his PGA TOUR card in 2024 after he finished in the top-30 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list.