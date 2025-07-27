Hooray for Malibu Urgent Care 

By Burt Ross, Columnist

I love Malibu Urgent Care! I’ve got to be one of their best customers. I wish they had some kind of bonus program dedicated to repeat customers — you know, like frequent flyer miles. I have been to Urgent Care more times than I have been to my bank, which only shows I have more health issues than money.

I have been there so many times that they all know me on sight. I am very grateful that nobody there upon seeing me has ever said, “You again?”

I have an idea. Perhaps Urgent Care could be renamed Care, because let’s face it, many people, including me, go there when medical attention is warranted, but not necessarily urgently so. For instance, I have gone to Malibu Urgent Care for a cough, a back sprain, tendonitis, conjunctivitis, and any other kind of “itis.” If I were truly in need of urgent care because I was having a heart attack or a stroke, I hope I would have the good sense to call 911 and go directly to the hospital.

The body is a lot like a car. As time goes on, things break down. I have a 17-year-old Toyota, and most of the time I go to the local Chevron station for routine maintenance. However, if the engine quits on me, then I would probably have it towed to the dealer in the Valley.

Among other things, what is truly remarkable about Malibu Urgent Care is that, like clockwork, I always get a call from a doctor the day following my visit, wanting to know if I am still alive. You really can’t beat that for follow-up.

I am happy to report that I am not the only person who appreciates our local urgent care. A year or so ago Adam Sandler and David Spade performed at a very successful local fundraiser in support of Malibu Urgent Care, and the Herb Alpert Foundation recently made a $5 million matching pledge toward the creation of a new state-of-the-art facility. And the wall in Urgent Care’s reception area displays the names of hundreds of Malibuites who have given to The Friends Of Malibu Urgent Care, a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit (friendsofmuc.org).

Malibu Urgent Care is trying to raise $15 million to fund a new 5,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility, which will be located at the old Malibu Post Office site (next door to the current Urgent Care building). The new facility will include several patient rooms, an on-site diagnostic lab, X-ray, ultrasound, and additional equipment often found in a modern emergency room. My bride and I will continue to support this worthy campaign.

As my body falls apart like Humpty Dumpty, I consider myself blessed to have Malibu Urgent Care just a few minutes away so the doctors there can put me back together again.

