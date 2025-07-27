Caltrans helicopter operation to install rockfall mesh above PCH near Big Rock Drive

Caltrans is set to conduct a two-day helicopter operation on Wednesday and Thursday, July 30–31, to install protective rockfall mesh on a cliffside above Pacific Coast Highway (PCH), approximately half a mile north of Big Rock Drive. The work is part of an emergency slope restoration project stemming from extensive damage caused by the 2023 winter storms.

The operation will involve both helicopter and ground crews placing heavy wire mesh over a large section of the cliff just north of the bus stops near the former Moonshadows Restaurant at 20356 PCH. The installed mesh will act as a safety net to prevent rocks and debris from falling onto the highway below, enhancing safety for motorists and pedestrians alike.

While no lane closures are planned on PCH during the aerial installation, Caltrans advises that the presence of a large helicopter may draw attention and potentially cause traffic slowdowns. Motorists are encouraged to remain alert and drive cautiously through the area. The helicopter will make multiple trips throughout each day from a nearby lift site to the installation zone.

Work will occur between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on both days, weather permitting. Changeable message signs will be posted along the highway beginning this weekend to inform travelers of the upcoming activity. These signs will remain in place as a safety precaution throughout the operation.

This aerial approach allows the project to be completed in just two days, avoiding weeks of lane closures and extensive ground crew work that would otherwise be required. The helicopter’s flight path has been carefully planned to avoid traffic lanes and city streets, instead traversing adjacent cliffs and slopes.

Due to the recent wildfires in the area, most buildings near the lift site and along the helicopter’s flight path are currently unoccupied. However, Caltrans crews will conduct door-to-door notifications in the Big Rock area on Monday and again during the operation to alert any nearby residents. Buildings within a 500-foot radius of the flight path will need to be vacated during the helicopter activity.

Caltrans reminds the public that this stretch of PCH between Santa Monica and Malibu remains an active work zone. In partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and various contractors, ongoing recovery efforts are underway following the 2023 storm season and the 2025 Palisades Fire. Drivers should remain vigilant, reduce speed through construction zones, and be mindful of workers and equipment.

For updates and additional information, travelers are encouraged to follow Caltrans District 7 on social media or visit Caltrans District 7 website.

