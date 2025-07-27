Point Dume creatives and artists gear up for inaugural art walk

Malibu’s artists to be showcased with open studio invitation at the Point Dume Club

Malibu’s Point Dume Club is opening its gates and driveways for its first-ever neighborhood art walk, a grassroots event bringing together dozens of local artists and community members for an afternoon of creativity, connection, and inspiration. Organized by resident Monica DeMoulin under the banner of the Point Dume Club Residents Association, the event promises a vibrant display of artistry that reflects Malibu’s eclectic and creative culture.

DeMoulin, who is chairing the event, got the idea after participating in the Monte Nido neighborhood’s annual art walk, typically held every November. Inspired by the camaraderie and community-building she experienced, DeMoulin pitched the idea to her neighborhood association. “I just thought, what a wonderful idea for the community, and we should do this in our neighborhood. I hadn’t been involved in the association before, but I wanted this to happen, so I made it happen.”

After getting the green light, DeMoulin began assembling a lineup of artists that now includes approximately 25 to 30 creators, spread across 15 to 20 homes in the Point Dume Club. Some of the participating artists are residents, while others are locals invited by friends or hosted by welcoming neighbors within the community.

“It’s really a walkable experience,” DeMoulin explained. “Guests will get a map showing where each artist is located, and they can stroll through the neighborhood, enjoying ocean views and exploring the diversity of art. If a location is too far to walk, people can easily re-park and continue.”

The range of artistic expression promises to be broad and impressive: from oil and acrylic paintings to watercolors, ceramics, pottery, photography, woodworking, and jewelry. One woodworker is even crafting pieces from trees burned in the Woolsey Fire, creating poignant works that speak to Malibu’s resilience.

One young artist from the Otis School of Design will be showcasing graphic art, 3D figurines, and prints. A local talent will display intricately arranged succulents and driftwood creations, and another artist is known for painting vibrant, one-of-a-kind furniture.

“This is more of an art show than a market,” DeMoulin emphasized. “Most everything is for sale, but it’s not a flea market. You won’t find packaged goods or boutique-style merchandise. It’s really about celebrating and supporting fine and visual arts.”

One artist who will just be displaying her creations is quilter Anne Watts. Her one-of-a-kind sewn quilts are not for sale but will be a delight to view. She’s sewn as many as 50 to 60 quilts, but many were given away to the Painted Turtle Camp for children with serious medical conditions.

Textile arts will also be represented by knitters and at least one expert crochet artist. Stephanie Horn will be selling what’s become a popular item recently – a handmade comfort chicken. “You just feel better holding it in your arms,” explained Horn of the item that’s become an internet and fiber community trend. “Handmade things really draw you in,” according to Horn. “You want to touch them. A crocheted chicken is such a homey and comforting object.”