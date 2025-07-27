Arraignment delayed for Fraser Bohm in fatal PCH crash case; high-profile defense attorney takes over case

The arraignment for Fraser Michael Bohm, the 23-year-old Malibu man facing charges in the 2023 deaths of four Pepperdine University students, has been continued to August 6. Bohm appeared in a Van Nuys courtroom on July 1 alongside family members, where he stood before Judge Diego Edber. He remains free on a $4 million bond and is charged with four counts of murder and four counts of vehicular manslaughter stemming from a high-speed crash on Pacific Coast Highway that killed sorority sisters Niamh Rolston, Asha Weir, Peyton Stewart, and Deslyn Williams.

Bohm is now being represented by renowned criminal defense attorney Alan Jackson, who requested the continuance to allow time for his team to review the case. There was no indication in court as to why Bohm’s previous attorney, Michael Kraut, was absent or whether he remains involved in the case.

Alan Jackson, a former Assistant Head Deputy for the Major Crimes Division of the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office, prosecuted several headline-making cases, including the murder conviction of music producer Phil Spector. In private practice, Jackson has secured major legal victories, including the exoneration of a Venice Beach hotel owner at a preliminary hearing and the dismissal of charges against a foreign royal family member after an international investigation.

Jackson also played a pivotal role in the nationally watched Karen Read trial, where he secured a not-guilty verdict in a closely followed murder retrial.

“We’ve just been brought on the case in the last 48 hours,” Jackson told the court. He indicated that Bohm would be entering a not guilty plea at the upcoming hearing.

