Malibu lags behind Los Angeles in building permits post-Palisades Fire

Six months after the Palisades Fire, rebuilding is moving forward for a small percentage of fire victims. Although city, county and state officials have pledged to streamline permitting for home rebuilds, a scant few permits have been issued in Los Angeles while zero building permits have been issued in Malibu. The City of Los Angeles, which includes Malibu neighborhood Sunset Mesa received 650 plan check applications to its Department of Building and Safety. More than 220 have been approved. More than 165 permits have been issued. In unincorporated Los Angeles County, 352 applications were submitted with 53 permits issued. There are a handful of construction projects underway in the Pacific Palisades and Altadena area combined.

According to the City of Malibu’s Malibu Rebuilds web page, 51 rebuild projects are currently under Planning Review. The Planning Department has approved 30 applications. Six projects have made it to a Building Plan Check and are under review, but no project has been green-lighted with an approved building permit.

Like this: Like Loading...