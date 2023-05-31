Pepperdine baseball scores season-high run total in season finale

Waves salvage one win in final three-game series against BYU, finish with 19-30 record

The bats of the Pepperdine Waves baseball team were ablaze in the team’s last game of the season.

The Waves scored a season-high 19 runs in their 19-6 win over BYU in Provo, Utah, on May 20.

Pepperdine tallied five runs in the first two and a half innings. The host BYU scored four runs in the bottom of the third inning, but then the Waves rang up 14 unanswered runs in next four innings. The squad had six runs in the fourth inning and seven runs in the fifth inning in the nine-inning contest.

Waves baseball player Connor Bradshaw was one of the Waves with a hot bat against BYYU. Picture by Jeff Golden.

Ryan Johnson, a senior infielder, led Pepperdine by going 3-for-6 at the plate. He hit his 18th home run of the season, a three-run shot, in the top of the third. Johnson is second on the Pepperdine single-season home run list, and his 37 career home runs places him third on the career all-time list.

Junior outfielder Connor Bradshaw went 3-for-4, including his sixth homer of the season, a three-run swing. Bradshaw also hit a double and scored two other runs.

Charles Masino, a junior outfielder went 3-for-5 with his fourth homer of the season, another three-run blast for the Waves. Masino scored three runs, a career-high for him.

Junior infielder Lincoln Orellana went 2-for-4, including two RBIs, and scored a career-high three runs.

Redshirt sophomore outfielder Luke Pemberton went a career-high 3-for-5 at the plate with three doubles and a career-high four RBIs.

Jack Basser, a freshman infielder, batted 2-for-5 with a career-high two runs scored.

Freshman pitcher Nick Bonn pitched for five innings with four strikeouts. The victory was his fifth win of the season.

Freshman pitcher Dylan Steward threw two innings in relief.

The Waves lost two of the three games against BYU to close the season. Pepperdine ended the season with a 19-30 record.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...