Planning Commission will address Lechuza Beach development proposed by MRCA

The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on June 19 proposed development by the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority (MRCA) to improve public access at Lechuza Beach. The proposed developments include Americans with Disability Act-compliant parking and restrooms, viewing platforms, an advanced onsite wastewater treatment system, and a staircase. For more information about the project, visit the California Environmental Quality Act website. The agenda, staff report and viewing and commenting instructions will be posted in advance on the webpage.