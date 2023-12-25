Pepperdine Alpha Phi sorority bakes sweet treats for Agoura homeless pups

Staff Report

The Agoura Animal Care Center would like to thank the ladies of Pepperdine Unversity’s Alpha Phi sorority for the sweet treats for Agoura’s homeless pups.

“The young ladies of Alpha Phi sorority from Pepperdine University, along with their mentor and alumni Agoura volunteer Kate and executive Maddy, chose as one of their service projects to treat Agoura’s homeless pups with delicious homemade cookies,” the Agoura Animal Care Center said in a social media post. “Baked with love the special blend included sweet potato or mashed banana as a base, chopped blueberries and cranberries, and peanut butter. Needless to say Agoura’s canine crew LOVED every morsel!”

Pepperdine University’s Alpha Phi sorority bakes sweet treats for Agoura Animal Care. Contributed photos.

