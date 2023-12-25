Motorcyclist killed on PCH in crash on Sunday

On December 24, at 6:00 p.m., Los Angeles County Fire Department and deputies from Lost Hills Station responded to a vehicle versus motorcycle traffic collision on 33400 Pacific Coast Highway. The motorcyclist, male, was headed south and died at the scene of the crash, according to authorities. Age was not determined yet.

The crash shut down a two-and-a-half mile stretch of PCH just south of Leo Carrillo State Beach, LASD reported. Motorist were encouraged to find alternative routes.

More information will be provided as it becomes available. This is an ongoing story.

