Malibu Match Campaign: Doubling Down to End Homelessness in Paradise

The People Concern’s Initiative Seeks Community Support to Permanently House Malibu’s Most Vulnerable Residents

Staff Report

A remarkable reduction in Malibu’s homeless population is gaining momentum, all thanks to The People Concern’s “Malibu Match” program. This initiative is dedicated to permanently housing local residents who are currently living on the streets, beaches, and hillsides of Malibu.

Malibu residents, foundations, and businesses are strongly encouraged to contribute to the Malibu Match campaign to maintain this positive trend. Every dollar donated will be generously matched, up to a total of $250,000. (Please refer below for information on how to make a donation.)

Since its inception in September 2022, until October 2023, the Malibu Match program has successfully assisted 34 individuals experiencing homelessness in Malibu to transition into permanent supportive housing or reunite with their families. Furthermore, an additional seven individuals have been approved to move into a new permanent supportive housing site, which will be opening soon.

The People Concern, a prominent nonprofit organization dedicated to addressing homelessness, is well on its way to achieving its two-year target of permanently housing 54 people who are experiencing homelessness in Malibu. However, continued assistance is crucial.

To help reach this two-year goal, Malibu residents Burt and Joan Ross are fervently supporting The People Concern through the Malibu Match campaign. This initiative effectively doubles the impact of community contributions towards providing permanent housing for Malibu’s most vulnerable residents, thanks to a matching donation of up to $250,000.

Up to this point, the generous contributions of Malibu residents, foundations, and businesses have surpassed $130,000, marking the halfway point towards the Malibu Match campaign’s goal.

Since late 2016, The People’s Concern has remained steadfast in its commitment to house Malibu’s most vulnerable residents, resulting in a reduction of Malibu’s homeless population by over 54 percent since 2017. The Malibu Match campaign is designed to complement The People Concern’s ongoing efforts, expediting the process of securing permanent housing for program participants.

John Maceri, CEO of The People Concern, expressed his gratitude: “With the support of hundreds of dedicated Malibu residents, and in partnership with the City of Malibu, we have successfully made a real impact by bringing more of our unhoused neighbors indoors, for good. The Malibu Match campaign is an innovative effort that unites residents and community leaders to address homelessness and provide permanent housing for those in need.”

The funds from the Malibu Match program have played a pivotal role in eliminating barriers to permanent housing. This support includes covering expenses such as security deposits, time-limited subsidies, rental application fees, transitional support, furnishing to create a home-like environment, and even initial groceries for individuals newly placed in housing.

The recipients of this assistance encompass a diverse range of individuals, including senior citizens and those who had been unhoused in Malibu for many years, some even for over a decade. Additionally, the program has aided students in getting back on their feet, providing them with a stable roof over their heads as they pursue their studies and build their futures.

The People Concern, one of Los Angeles County’s largest social service agencies, firmly believes that everyone deserves housing, health, and safety. Through their comprehensive system of care, which includes outreach, interim and permanent supportive housing, mental and medical health care, substance use services, domestic violence support, life skills, and wellness programs, The People Concern offers evidence-based solutions to homelessness and domestic violence. They guide participants with compassion and profound respect, empowering them to overcome life’s challenges and become their best selves, connected to and contributing to their communities.

Malibu residents, foundations, and businesses are warmly encouraged to participate in The People Concern’s Malibu Match program, thereby assisting their homeless neighbors in securing permanent housing. Donations are tax deductible and will be exclusively used to facilitate the permanent housing of Malibu’s unsheltered neighbors, with the added benefit of being matched to double the impact.

Donations can be made conveniently online at Malibumatching.funraise.org. Alternatively, checks made out to “The People Concern” with “Malibu Match” in the memo section can be mailed to The People Concern at 2116 Arlington Ave., Suite 100, Los Angeles, CA 90018.

For further information or inquiries, please reach out to Josh Hertz, Director of Development at The People Concern, at (323) 363-4901 or via email at jhertz@thepeopleconcern.org.

