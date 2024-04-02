Pedestrian struck by tanker truck identified as Dimitri Failla, 32

The Medical Examiner’s office identified Dimitri Failla, 32, died from blunt force injuries after being struck by a tanker truck last Friday morning.

On March 29, at approximately 06:30 a.m., Failla was struck and killed by a semitruck on Pacific Coast Highway, near the intersection of Cross Creek Road, Malibu, according to the LASD news release.

Malibu / Lost Hills Station Traffic Investigators, as well as LASD Homicide Detectives responded to the scene to investigate the cause of this incident.

“At this time in the investigation, all evidence leads us to believe this incident is a suicide and not an accidental traffic collision; however, the investigation is ongoing,” the news release says.

Homicide Detectives arrived on the scene at 9:34 a.m.

According to the LASD, the semi-truck was traveling eastbound on Pacific Coast Highway in the number two lane, just east of Cross Creek Road. Failla was in the roadway and was subsequently struck by the semitruck. Failla was pronounced deceased at the scene by members of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The driver of the semitruck remained at the scene and is cooperating with detectives. Alcohol, Drugs, and Speed do not appear to be a factor.

