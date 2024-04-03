24th Annual Chumash Day Native American Powwow and Intertribal Gathering, April 6-7, at Malibu Bluffs Park

The City of Malibu will host the 24th Annual Chumash Day Powwow and Intertribal Gathering at Malibu Bluffs Park (24250 Pacific Coast Highway) on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7. The community is encouraged to attend the festive cultural celebration honoring Malibu’s original residents and First Americans, the Chumash

Continuing a generations-long tradition of powwows in California, Native Americans will gather at Malibu Bluffs Park to sing, dance, socialize, and heal. The event will feature a variety of Native American arts and crafts, Native American tribal ceremonies, dances, special guest performances, and Chumash history storytelling.

This family-friendly cultural festival is free and open for all to attend, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. No on-site event parking. Parking is available off-site, with free shuttle rides available to Malibu Bluffs Park. General off-site parking and complimentary shuttle: 23575 Civic Center Way. ADA off-site parking and complimentary shuttle: 23825 Stuart Ranch Road. For more information, contact the City of Malibu Community Services Department at (310) 317-1364 or visit MalibuCity.org/ChumashDay.

