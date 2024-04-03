Malibu Canyon Closed due to fatal collision; use alt route

Malibu Canyon Road is closed tonight, Wednesday April 3, from Civic Center Way to Piuma in both directions due to a fatal traffic incident. The Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s station received a call at 5:30 p.m. that a vehicle went over the side of the canyon.

The incident involved a single vehicle driven by a woman with no other passengers. The car plunged 150 feet over the side of the mountain road. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead. Malibu Canyon is still blocked from Civic Center Way to Piuma while authorities wait for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner to arrive on scene and for an investigation. Sheriffs deputies say they are unsure which direction the victim was driving or if speeding was involved. The California Highway Patrol will be investigating and determining how the vehicle lost control and careened over the canyon. No other information on the victim has been released.

