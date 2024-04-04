Malibu Canyon reopens after last nights fatal incident

Malibu Canyon has reopened after last nights closure due to a fatal collision.



The Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s station received a call at 5:30 p.m. after a vehicle went over the side of the canyon. California Highway Patrol and Malibu Search and Rescue responded to the incident.

A vehicle plunged 150 feet over the side of the mountain road. The driver, a women, age unknown, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead. More information will be provided when it becomes available. The incident is still being under investigated by CHP.



Watch for rocks and mudslides while on the canyon.

