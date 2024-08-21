PCH now open after police activity; suspect is now in custody 

By
Samantha Bravo
-
0
287

Heathercliff Rd and Busch Dr is now open after this mornings police activity. Around 1 a.m. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) personnel responded to assist Malibu Lost Hill’s Station with a barricaded assault with a deadly weapon suspect in his vehicle. 

The incident was reported Wednesday, August 21, 2024 at approximately 5:00 a.m., on the 29000 block of Pacific Coast Highway in the city of Malibu.

7C6CC9A8 F389 489F 91B6 FC2B5379E0AF

SEB personnel assumed tactical command and Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) and made contact with the suspect. The suspect was apprehended around 8:20 a.m.

BREAKING: PCH full closure from Heathercliff Rd to Busch Dr in Malibu due to police activity
6BE7B78D 3465 4CEE B82D 6B9EBD8AB096
6406E0AA 1351 40B8 B3D8 C53A03B338BD
6B638EAD 7822 4016 94C5 25E470792295
6D4CFA9F 02E0 4F86 8185 ED49E854AFDE