PCH now open after police activity; suspect is now in custody 

Heathercliff Rd and Busch Dr is now open after this mornings police activity. Around 1 a.m. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) personnel responded to assist Malibu Lost Hill’s Station with a barricaded assault with a deadly weapon suspect in his vehicle.

The incident was reported Wednesday, August 21, 2024 at approximately 5:00 a.m., on the 29000 block of Pacific Coast Highway in the city of Malibu.

SEB personnel assumed tactical command and Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) and made contact with the suspect. The suspect was apprehended around 8:20 a.m.

