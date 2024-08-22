Nobu issued meager wrist slap by City of Malibu

Fees and fines for unpermitted July 4 event fine total less than the cost of a single ticket to the booze soaked party

A public records request has revealed the City of Malibu has issued total fees and fines of only $1,700 against Nobu after it defied the city and proceeded with an unpermitted July 4 party this summer. The city had indicated earlier that fines were levied against the high-end restaurant, but as with the 2023 event, declined to reveal the amount imposed, again necessitating a public records act request to uncover the information. This year’s fees and fines were actually smaller than last year’s total of $1,821, notwithstanding the restaurant’s failure to present an acceptable parking plan after the 2023 event, which left limos and party buses abandoned on Pacific Coast Highway causing a dangerous traffic jam. The latest $1,700 amount is itemized as code enforcement officer time billed at $200 per hour totaling $1,600 and a $100 administration citation. Put into perspective, the $1,700 fine is less than the cost of a single entry to the July 4 event, where tables for five that included a mandatory seven bottles of alcohol went for $10,000.

