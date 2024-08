All lanes of PCH are temporarily closed between Heathercliff Rd and Busch Dr in Malibu due to an active law enforcement situation.

According to the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriffs Station PCH is closed due to an assault with a deadly weapon suspect barricaded in a vehicle.



Motorist and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area and take alternate routes. Traffic is being directed through a detour.

California Highway Patrol, LASD sheriffs and the Los Angeles County Fire Department are are scene.

PCH is closed between Heathercliff Rd and Busch Dr due to an assault with a deadly weapon suspect barricaded in a vehicle. @LHSLASD have arrested the suspect around 8:20 a.m. after using tear gas. pic.twitter.com/GGrkOrY4d5 — The Malibu Times (@TheMalibuTimes) August 21, 2024

