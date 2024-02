Road closure update: PCH is closed in both directions between Corral Canyon Road and Latigo Canyon Road due to mudslide. Caltrans maintains is on scene. Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff Deputies and Malibu Volunteers on Patrol are currently assisting with traffic and signaling vehicles to turn around. Opening of highway is unknown.

PCH between Corral Canyon and Latigo Canyon is currently closed due to a mudslide. Photos by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

9 a.m. PCH CLOSED both directions Latigo Cyn – Corral Cyn due to mud/rocks. pic.twitter.com/3bDsLPKAaC — The Malibu Times (@TheMalibuTimes) February 21, 2024

Malibu Canyon is also closed. According to the City of Malibu, it may be closed for 2 to 3 days.

Road Closure Update https://t.co/ChXbHgp7cK — City of Malibu (@CityMalibu) February 21, 2024

Malibu Canyon Road is closed in both directions near Piuma Road due to a large mudslide. Road expected to be closed for rest of day. Please avoid the area. @LHSLASD @CityMalibu @CityofCalabasas pic.twitter.com/V7HzOKdAEi — CHP – West Valley (@CHPWestValley) February 21, 2024

