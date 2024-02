A Flash Flood Warning continues for cities including Malibu until 9 a.m. today. Avoid walking or driving through floods and over mudslides. Move immediately to higher grounds.

Flash Flood Warning continues for West Hollywood CA, Calabasas CA and Malibu CA until 9:00 AM PST pic.twitter.com/SLbswqGd2U — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 21, 2024

Sandbags are available at your nearby fire station. See link below to find one near you:

SANDBAGS: Fill in your address at the link below to find where to pick up sandbags near you: https://t.co/ejEVRqwEDO — The Malibu Times (@TheMalibuTimes) February 21, 2024

