All lanes of PCH are closed just west of Corral Cyn in Malibu due to mudslides. No ETA at this time, avoid the area, use alternate route. Malibu Canyon also currently closed due to mudslides. Beware rocks/mud on all roads in Malibu.

@TheMalibuTimes @991KBU @acornnewspaper @CityMalibu @CaltransDist7 @CHPWestValley pic.twitter.com/YMBoU4GPbY — LASD Lost Hills Stn. (@LHSLASD) February 21, 2024

