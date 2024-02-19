BREAKING: Big Boulder falls on PCH near Las Flores and Big Rock

NewsBreaking NewsNews BriefsBREAKING: Big Boulder falls on PCH near Las Flores and Big RockBy Samantha Bravo - February 19, 20240575FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Westbound lane closed at the 20700 block of PCH b/t Las Flores – Big Rock due to large bolder on road. Use caution if you are on the roadways.#2 Westbound lane closed at the 20700 block of PCH (b/t Las Flores – Big Rock). Use caution if you are on the roadways. @CityMalibu @acornnewspaper @TheMalibuTimes @991KBU pic.twitter.com/UeP05OLMbi— LASD Lost Hills Stn. (@LHSLASD) February 20, 2024Share this:FacebookXLike this:Like Loading...Related