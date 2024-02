Malibu Canyon Road is currently closed due to a substantial landslide. Maintenance crews are onsite clearing debris. All stretch of the road from Piuma Road to PCH has been closed. The City of Malibu released a traffic advisory with updates on the closures. Malibu Canyon may be closed for 2 to 3 days while maintenance crews clear debris.

Malibu Canyon is currently closed and may be closed for 2-3 days. Follow @CityMalibu @LHSLASD @CHPWestValley for updated information. pic.twitter.com/6uFtBU9h3f — The Malibu Times (@TheMalibuTimes) February 21, 2024

Malibu Canyon Road is closed in both directions near Piuma Road due to a large mudslide. Road expected to be closed for rest of day. Please avoid the area. @LHSLASD @CityMalibu @CityofCalabasas pic.twitter.com/V7HzOKdAEi — CHP – West Valley (@CHPWestValley) February 21, 2024

