Parks and Recreation Commission begins Snack Shack facility discussion.

The commission suggests ideas on what’s needed in the facility

The Parks and Recreation Commission met on Oct. 17 to receive an update on the Malibu Bluffs Snack Shack.

Community Service Director Kristen Riesgo presented a few examples of refabricated facilities and asked the commission for recommendations.

The Malibu Little League community has been excited about the Snack Shack since the Malibu City Council approved the project earlier this year. Parks and Recreation members and young members of the public spoke, advocating for the Snack Shack and its importance to the community.

The Malibu Little League Parade also returned on Closing Day on June 3, where hundreds of families, friends, and even council members joined to celebrate the children, the teams, and a successful season. The parade also featured a temporary Snack Shack, where parents kicked off to grill patties for eager little leaguers.

Now that summer is over, the community has wondered where the project stands.

During the meeting, the commission shared similar remarks on storage and restroom options.

“I think it’s really cool that we’re starting to work on this, I think a lot of the ideas Jake [Lingo] had were really solid, I think that when we go into doing this building, it’s a smart idea that we consider everything that we might need at the Bluffs in terms of infrastructure,” Dane Skophammer said. “It would be nice to get a building that directly represented our needs.”

Questions arose during the meeting: How much storage space would the teams need for storage, how many restrooms they think they would need, and if they need more outdoor seating?

“It would be helpful if Little League can do an inventory of what’s in their storage container and let us know how much storage space they need,” Commissioner Suzanne Guildmann said. “In general, though, you always need more storage than you think you do, so having it big enough to accommodate whatever storage requirements we might have in the future.”

“I do think time is important here, though; this can’t be the skatepark, we can’t wait 10 years for this, I do agree that time has to be part of the decision, but it shouldn’t be our only deciding factor of which one we chose,” Alicia Peak said. “I think the 3,000 square feet to me, should be where we’re aiming. I would like to see, I think four restrooms is fair here, I don’t know if we want to just go so far as to make them all gender-neutral.”

Riesgo said she’s going to give an update in the items requested by January 2024.

Risego moved on to provide department updates such as the erosion cleanup at Charmlee Wilderness Park and the restoration of the bleachers at Malibu Bluffs Park.

For capital improvement projects, Legacy Park closed on Oct. 19 for arbors and benches repairs, there will be sidewalk repairs on Nov. 2 at Malibu Bluffs Park, and Trancas Canyon Park playground will be closed for irrigation and slope repairs.

As for the permanent skatepark, the Environmental Review Board reviewed the skatepark on Oct. 11 meeting; however, concerns in regard to wildlife, ESHA, and noise complaints were raised. The next step would be hearing the proposal from the planning commission. It’s yet to be known when the planning commission will be hearing the proposal.

