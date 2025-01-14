Palisades Incident Press Conference Live Jan. 14 at 3 p.m.

Palisades Fire Update

17% Contained | 23,713 Acres Burned

Low humidity and strong Santa Ana winds, with peak gusts reaching 50 MPH, continue to challenge firefighting efforts. A RED FLAG WARNING remains in effect, with critical fire weather expected to persist through Wednesday evening.

Surge resources have been prepositioned in Encino and Malibu in anticipation of worsening conditions. Infrared flights are being conducted multiple times daily to detect heat pockets within the fire’s perimeter. Crews are actively monitoring and addressing these hotspots as part of mop-up operations to prevent further spread.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and adhere to evacuation orders and safety guidelines as fire crews work tirelessly to contain the blaze.

Next meeting tonight at 6:30 p.m.

