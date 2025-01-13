Palisades Fire Update, Monday, Jan. 13 at 8 p.m: Red Flag Warning in Effect as Firefighters Battle Critical Conditions

As the Palisades Fire continues to rage, the latest reports reveal that only 14% of the 23,713-acre fire has been contained, with 1,280 structures confirmed destroyed and over 12,250 structures still under threat. Firefighters are making slow but steady progress, but dangerous weather conditions are compounding their efforts.

Critical Weather Conditions Persist

The National Weather Service has extended a Red Flag Warning for the region, predicting extreme fire behavior due to powerful Santa Ana winds. Winds gusting between 25 and 45 mph were observed earlier today, and conditions are expected to worsen overnight, with gusts reaching 35 to 55 mph. These winds, combined with low humidity, are creating a “particularly dangerous situation” (PDS). The warning is set to remain in effect until 6:00 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Chief Kristin Crowley of the Los Angeles Fire Department emphasized the gravity of the situation: “The danger has absolutely not passed. We have positioned resources strategically across the city to ensure rapid response capabilities.”

Today’s Virtual Meetings

7 a.m. CalFire Palisades Fire Check-in

8: 00 a.m. LA Board Meeting Update

3 p.m. CalFire Palisades Fire Update

6:30 p.m. CalFire Palisades Fire Update

Current Fire Impact

The Palisades Fire has joined the Eaton and Hurst Fires as one of the most destructive fires in California’s history. Collectively, these fires have scorched nearly 40,000 acres—an area larger than Paris.

Eight fatalities have been reported across all affected regions, with three confirmed in Malibu and six individuals still reported missing. Evacuations: Approximately 92,000 residents are under mandatory evacuation orders, and an additional 89,000 are under evacuation warnings. Evacuated areas remain inaccessible to the public due to safety concerns.

The economic and housing implications are staggering. Many displaced residents are struggling to find shelter, exacerbating Los Angeles’ ongoing housing crisis.

Misinformation Alert

Amid the chaos, a false social media post has been circulating, claiming that individuals can join clean-up crews in affected areas. Authorities have debunked this misinformation and request that the public avoid calling to inquire about non-existent opportunities.

Fire Suppression Efforts

Fire crews have been working tirelessly for nearly a week, employing aggressive suppression tactics while prioritizing safety. Despite the progress, officials warn that the intense winds could lead to “explosive fire growth,” posing a risk of new fires igniting.

Community Resources and Updates

To support affected residents, multiple resources have been made available:

Disaster Recovery Center:

Opens Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the former Westside Pavilion (UCLA Research Park West), located at 10850 West Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90064. Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Public Hotlines: Malibu EOC Support: (310) 456-2489 (Available daily, 7:30 AM – 6:30 PM). Evacuation Zone Restrictions:

Authorities have suspended resident escorts into closed areas due to ongoing hazards and victim recovery operations. Updates will be provided on social media and the official Malibu website. Mental Health Services:

The Malibu Boys and Girls Club offers free counseling services in English and Spanish, both in-person and via Zoom. English Intake Form

Spanish Intake Form Education Updates:

Schools in Santa Monica are open, except for Roosevelt Elementary, which remains under an evacuation warning. Malibu schools will stay closed through Wednesday, with further updates expected midweek. Essential Services: Grocery Stores: Fully operational, with backup generators in use.

Mail: USPS services are available at the Heathercliff location in Malibu.

Utilities: Southern California Edison and SoCalGas are working to restore power and gas service but caution residents to avoid tampering with equipment.

Damage Assessment and Recovery

CalFire reports that 5,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed across the affected regions, with 1,280 confirmed in the Palisades and Malibu areas. Damage assessments are ongoing. Trash Collection: Universal Waste Systems (UWS) has been unable to access service areas but plans to resume collections as soon as road conditions allow. Residents are advised to secure trash cans to prevent hazards during high winds.

Telecommunications and Connectivity

Efforts to restore telecommunications in Malibu are underway:

Verizon: Community mobile trailers with charging stations and Wi-Fi are operational at Ralphs.

T-Mobile: Charging stations are available at Malibu Bluffs Park and Pavilions on Point Dume.

Warnings and Precautions

Authorities urge residents to stay alert to potential fire dangers:

Follow official evacuation orders and avoid re-entering restricted zones.

Secure outdoor items to prevent them from becoming projectiles during high winds.

Monitor air quality and avoid prolonged outdoor exposure.

Looking Ahead

Despite the significant challenges, local and state agencies are working in coordination to address immediate threats and lay the groundwork for recovery. Community resilience remains a priority, with plans for insurance workshops, disaster recovery resources, and mental health support for fire-affected residents.

Resources for Affected Residents

Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant, prioritize safety, and leverage available resources as the region navigates this crisis. Updates will continue to be shared through official channels.

