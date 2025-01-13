Beloved Topanga resident Arthur Simoneau dies defending home in Palisades Fire

His death is one of 16 lives claimed by the Palisades fire, one of the most devastating wildfires in California’s history

Arthur Simoneau, a 69-year-old hang-glider pilot and long-time resident of Topanga, was found dead at his home on Thursday following the devastating Palisades fire. Officials discovered Simoneau’s body near the doorway of his residence, indicating he had been trying to defend his property as flames engulfed the area. His death is among the 16 fatalities reported so far in what has become one of the most catastrophic wildfires in California’s history.

Simoneau, a calculated risk-taker known for his adventurous spirit, was returning from a ski trip in Mammoth when he learned of the evacuation orders for his home in the Santa Monica Mountains. While most residents fled, Simoneau, true to his nature, headed back to confront the threat. His courage and determination were hallmarks of his character, friends and neighbors say.

A hang-glider pilot for over four decades, Simoneau was a fixture in the local community, known for his distinctive ponytail, penchant for open-toed shoes, and a zest for life that was infectious. His son, Andre Simoneau, captured his father’s essence in a heartfelt message on the GoFundMe page set up to assist with final arrangements.

“Arthur made a strong impression on everyone he met, not with overwhelming charisma but through his authenticity,” Andre wrote. “He was unbelievably kind, magnetic, and fearless. He lived life with a childlike eagerness and taught us all to do the same. Those of us who knew him always suspected he wouldn’t pass away quietly. Between hang-gliding, riding motorcycles, and skiing at Social Security age, we knew he’d go out doing something only he was brave enough—or crazy enough—to attempt.”

Simoneau’s bravery in the face of danger was matched by his deep love for his community and an unwavering commitment to living life on his own terms. The GoFundMe page is filled with tributes from friends and family who remember him as a unique and irreplaceable soul.

“Unfortunately, he died protecting his home during the Palisades fire, but in true Arthur fashion, he did so with bravery and determination,” Andre wrote. “He showed us how to live life to its fullest.”

As Los Angeles County continues to battle the destructive wildfire, the loss of Simoneau underscores the human toll of these devastating events. His death serves as a poignant reminder of the fragility of life and the resilience of the human spirit.

Arrangements for a memorial are pending at press time. Donations to support the Simoneau family can be made through the GoFundMe page set up in Arthur’s honor.

