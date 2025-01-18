Palisades Fire Update, Saturday, Jan. 18 at 7 a.m.: 43% Containment, 23,713 acres burned

As of this morning, Saturday, Jan. 18 the Palisades Fire is 43% contained, with the affected area covering 23,713 acres. Fire crews made substantial progress overnight, aided by minimal fire behavior and the absence of further growth. However, warmer temperatures and moderate humidity are expected today, prompting fire officials to maintain vigilance.

Despite these gains, challenges persist. Authorities report a growing need for specialized supplies to support both responders and civilians returning to fire-impacted areas. Critical items include masks, respirators, gloves, eye protection, and decontamination equipment.

Evacuation Orders and Safety Measures

While firefighters have made strides in controlling both the Palisades and Eaton fires, evacuation orders remain in effect for several areas. Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath in a press conference on Friday emphasized the need for returning residents to prioritize safety, urging them to wear N95 masks to mitigate exposure to airborne toxins.

“This work is extensive, it is complicated, and it is essential to understand this is not returning to normal,” Horvath stated. “Utility infrastructure throughout the fire-impacted region is damaged, and time is needed to address these issues effectively.”

Officials have reiterated that evacuation orders will only be lifted when areas are deemed safe for re-entry. A curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. remains in effect for evacuation-ordered zones. Residents temporarily allowed to retrieve essentials, such as medications or valuables, are being advised to leave promptly afterward.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna in a press conference on Thursday underscored the ongoing search and rescue efforts. “There are areas we are holding because we believe there may be deceased victims there. Please be patient with us.”

Containment Progress and Regional Impact

The containment of the Palisades Fire has grown significantly over the week, now at 43%, thanks to lighter winds and improved weather conditions. Meanwhile, the Eaton Fire, which has devastated Altadena and Pasadena, is 65% contained and has burned 14,100 acres.

Evacuation orders for the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, Topanga State Park, Tuna Canyon Park, Big Rock, Las Flores, and parts of Brentwood remain in place. As containment progresses, additional orders will be lifted. Malibu and surrounding areas remain under evacuation warnings. In Altadena, large portions of the city remain under evacuation orders due to the Eaton Fire.

Governor Newsom’s Executive Orders: Supporting Survivors and Recovery

On Friday, January 17, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order banning evictions for tenants providing shelter to fire survivors. “At a time when so many have been suddenly displaced, we need more housing and shelter than ever,” said Newsom. “Opening your place of residence to help shelter those in need is not only encouraged and generous but deserves to be protected.”

The order, effective until March 8, prohibits landlords from evicting tenants for hosting displaced individuals, although other lease violations remain enforceable.

In addition to eviction protections, Newsom has implemented several measures to aid recovery:

Tax Relief : Deadlines for individual tax filings and sales tax payments have been extended for Los Angeles County residents and businesses.

: Deadlines for individual tax filings and sales tax payments have been extended for Los Angeles County residents and businesses. Rebuilding Streamlining : Permitting and review requirements under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and the California Coastal Act have been suspended to expedite reconstruction.

: Permitting and review requirements under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and the California Coastal Act have been suspended to expedite reconstruction. Temporary Housing Expansion : The Governor has ordered the construction of accessory dwelling units and temporary housing facilities to accommodate displaced residents.

: The Governor has ordered the construction of accessory dwelling units and temporary housing facilities to accommodate displaced residents. Debris Removal and Cleanup : Federal hazmat crews have been deployed to begin property cleanup, mitigating risks of mudslides and flooding.

: Federal hazmat crews have been deployed to begin property cleanup, mitigating risks of mudslides and flooding. Price Gouging Safeguards : Restrictions on rent, hotel rates, and building material prices have been expanded to prevent exploitation. Violations can be reported to the Office of the Attorney General.

: Restrictions on rent, hotel rates, and building material prices have been expanded to prevent exploitation. Violations can be reported to the Office of the Attorney General. Educational Support: Displaced students and schools affected by the fires are receiving immediate assistance to ensure educational continuity.

How to Access Help

Californians impacted by the wildfires can access resources through CA.gov/LAfires, which provides information from state, local, and federal agencies. Individuals and business owners can apply for disaster assistance through the following channels:

Online : DisasterAssistance.gov

: DisasterAssistance.gov Phone : 800-621-3362

: 800-621-3362 FEMA Smartphone Application

Assistance is available in over 40 languages, and relay service users can provide their service number when calling.

Saturday morning Palisades Operations Briefing, Jan. 18:

